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Tournament background - 710 - Eastbourne
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Lexus Eastbourne Open

EASTBOURNE • GREAT BRITAIN

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WTA 250

Grass

Starts in 256 Days
Jun 21 - Jun 26, 2027

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Eastbourne Open

Women’s tennis has been a mainstay of Eastbourne since 1974’s inaugural Eastbourne Open. The former WTA 500 event may have been changed to a 250-level tournament, but that doesn’t lessen the Lexus Eastbourne Open’s legacy within the sport. The legendary Martina Navratilova won this tournament a record-setting 11 times. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams flock to the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club for one of the final competitions before Wimbledon, hoping to advance and play on the stadium court in front of 8,000 fans.

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Level WTA 250
Duration June 21 - June 26, 2027
Location EASTBOURNE, GREATBRITAIN
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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Match Reaction
Madison Keys, 2026 Eastbourne (Getty)

Keys joins Evert, Navratilova as three-time Eastbourne champion

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3mo ago
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Vote: What was the best shot of the week?

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Tatjana Maria, Eastbourne 2026
Tournament News

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Iga Swiatek, Wimbledon 2025
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Vote: What was the best shot of the Grass-Court swing?

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Linda Noskova Bad Homburg 2025

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