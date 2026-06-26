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Upcoming

WTA Finals Charlotte

CHARLOTTE • USA

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Finals

Hard

Starts in 398 Days
Nov 10 - Nov 14, 2027

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WTA Finals

The crown jewel of women’s tennis takes place in Indian Wells, California, USA! The WTA Finals is the pinnacle of the sport, with eight singles players and doubles teams that have qualified in the PIF WTA Race to the Finals competing for tennis’ ultimate prize. Matches are played in a round-robin format between two groups of four, with the top two players or teams from each group moving on to the knockout stage. WTA Finals is contested on the courts of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The WTA Finals has showcased the best athletes in women’s tennis for over 50 years. They have spanned the globe – from the first-ever WTA Finals in Boca Raton, to New York City, Istanbul, Singapore, and more of the world’s biggest cities. Who will be crowned WTA Finals champion? Which singles star will raise the Billie Jean King Trophy? Which doubles team will earn the Martina Navratilova Trophy? We’ll all witness history being made in Indian Wells.

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Level Finals
Duration November 10 - November 14, 2027
Location CHARLOTTE, USA
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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