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Libéma Open
The Libema Open has been home to WTA tennis since 1996. This outdoor grass-court tournament at Autotron Rosmalen is part of the WTA 250 level, with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing in the city of ‘s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands.
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Level
Duration June 7 - June 13, 2027
Location 'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, NED
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
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