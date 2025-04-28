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Tournament background - 822 - sHert
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Libéma Open

'S-HERTOGENBOSCH • NED

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WTA 250

Grass

Starts in 242 Days
Jun 7 - Jun 13, 2027

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Libéma Open

The Libema Open has been home to WTA tennis since 1996. This outdoor grass-court tournament at Autotron Rosmalen is part of the WTA 250 level, with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing in the city of ‘s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands.

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Level WTA 250
Duration June 7 - June 13, 2027
Location 'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, NED
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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