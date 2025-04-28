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Roland Garros
The French Open, also known as Roland Garros, has a special place in tennis lore. The women's singles event started in 1897, the tournament has been a Grand Slam since 1925, and it has been contested on the outdoor clay courts of Stade Roland Garros in Paris since 1928. It is currently the only Grand Slam event played on clay.
In 1968, Roland Garros became the first open Grand Slam tournament, allowing both amateurs and professionals to compete and changing the game forever. Now, 128 singles players and 64 doubles teams come to Paris every year in late May to try and make history of their own.
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Level
Duration May 23 - June 6, 2027
Location PARIS, FRA
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
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