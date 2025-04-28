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Tournament background - 904 - Wimbledon
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The Championships, Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON • GBR

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Grand Slam

Grass

Starts in 263 Days
Jun 28 - Jul 11, 2027

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The Championships, Wimbledon

The Championships at Wimbledon are the oldest tennis tournament in the world, with the first ladies' singles event at Wimbledon taking place in 1884. Legends of the sport continued to use the outdoor grass courts to blaze trails and entertain fans on Worple Road, and continue to rally at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Church Road.
128 singles players enter the third Grand Slam tournament of the year on a mission to take home the prestigious Venus Rosewater Dish, while 64 doubles teams try to capture The Duchess of Kent Challenge Cup.

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Level Grand Slam
Duration June 28 - July 11, 2027
Location WIMBLEDON, GBR
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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