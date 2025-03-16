Tournament background - 609 - BNP Paribas Open
Completed

BNP Paribas Open

INDIAN WELLS • CA, UNITED STATES

Official Website
WTA 1000

Hard

Completed
Mar 5 - Mar 16, 2025

Stories

Matches

View Scores

BNP Paribas Open - Indian Wells

Welcome to tennis paradise! Every March, the BNP Paribas Open takes place in Indian Wells, California. Founded in 1974 as the Indian Wells Open, the BNP Paribas Open is an outdoor WTA 1000 event played on hard courts where both singles players and doubles teams compete for a championship.

Often referred to as the “Grand Slam of the West,” the BNP Paribas Open is historically the most-attended tennis tournament in the world aside from one of the four majors. The action is held within the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, which boasts 29 tennis courts. The main stadium, the second largest tennis stadium in the world, can host up to 16,100 fans. Winners of the BNP Paribas Open can then attempt to achieve a Sunshine Double by also taking home the Miami Open, a tournament that historically takes place directly after the event at Indian Wells.

Read More Read Less
Level WTA 1000
Duration March 5 - March 16, 2025
Location INDIANWELLS ,CA,UNITEDSTATES
Total $ Commitment $9,489,532
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 96
Doubles Draw 32

Headlines

View More View More News
Match Reaction
Naomi Osaka

Osaka squeezes past Baptiste to earn shot at Paolini

3m read
1mo ago
Player Feature

Andreeva lands in Miami, still processing a whirlwind run

3m read
1mo ago
Mirra Andreeva
Player Feature

'You did this': LeBron James shouts out Mirra Andreeva

2m read
1mo ago
Mirra_Andreeva_-_BNP_Paribas_Open_2025_-_Day_12-DSC_8329
Press Releases

Andreeva continues to make mark on PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard

1m read
1mo ago
Mirra Andreeva