BNP Paribas Open - Indian Wells

Welcome to tennis paradise! Every March, the BNP Paribas Open takes place in Indian Wells, California. Founded in 1974 as the Indian Wells Open, the BNP Paribas Open is an outdoor WTA 1000 event played on hard courts where both singles players and doubles teams compete for a championship.



Often referred to as the “Grand Slam of the West,” the BNP Paribas Open is historically the most-attended tennis tournament in the world aside from one of the four majors. The action is held within the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, which boasts 29 tennis courts. The main stadium, the second largest tennis stadium in the world, can host up to 16,100 fans. Winners of the BNP Paribas Open can then attempt to achieve a Sunshine Double by also taking home the Miami Open, a tournament that historically takes place directly after the event at Indian Wells.