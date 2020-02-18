No.7 seed Aryna Sabalenka needed three sets and just over two hours on court to see off Maria Sakkari and reach the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

DUBAI, UAE - Shortly before Tuesday became Wednesday in Dubai, No.7 seed Aryna Sabalenka sealed her spot in the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 victory over Greece's Maria Sakkari.

Sabalenka avoided the upset bug that bit many of her peers on the second day of main draw play at the Premier event - which saw No.3 seed Elina Svitolina, No.4 seed and defending champion Belinda Bencic and No.5 seed and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin all suffer first-round exits - by virtue of a two-hour and two-minute victory on Centre Court that concluded at 11:31 p.m. local time.

After leading 6-2, 3-1, Sabalenka was pulled into a decider by tenacious play from the in-form Greek No.1, who reached the semifinals at the St. Petersburg Ladies' Trophy last week. After losing five of the next six games, however, Sabalenka steadied herself in the decider and won the first five games en route to winning with a flourish.

"I'm happy to win this match. I knew it was going to be a great fight and that it was going to be tough," Sabalenka said on-court after the match, "but somehow I was able to handle the pressure from her and I'm happy with the result."

The Belarusian sprinted out of the gates in the opening set, winning the first three games with the loss of just one point, and opening up a 4-1 lead after just over 20 minutes played. From there, however, Greece's No.1 worked her way into the match, and though the early deficit proved too much to overcome in the opener, a trio of marathon games at the end of the set served notice that Sakkari would be there to compete for the duration.

Despite losing serve in a lengthy sixth game, where she saved five break points but could not fend off a sixth to trail 5-1, Sakkari saved a trio of set points in Sabalenka's ensuing service game to seal her first break for the match. The Belarusian No.1 ultimately wrapped up the opener in just under three-quarters of an hour, but not before she needed five set points, and turned aside three chances for Sakkari to close the gap to 5-3.

Sabalenka saved a pair of break points in the first game of the second set, and scored her fourth break of Sakkari's serve in the fourth game to take what appeared to be full command of the match. However, the pair split two meetings a year ago - including a three-set win for Sakkari at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati from a set down - and the Greek's tenacity earned her a break back straight away.

The two traded holds with ease from then on, until Sakkari stepped up to the plate and earned the decisive break in the ninth game, and emphatically sent the match to a decider with the match firmly into its second hour.

With the victory, Sabalenka advances to face an opponent she often takes the court with - but when she's on the same side of the net - in doubles partner Elise Mertens. The Belgian beat Wang Qiang on Monday in emphatic fashion, 6-3, 6-0, but the two have never played.

"She's a great player - I know it!" Sabalenka said with a laugh, "but I'm looking forward for this fight."