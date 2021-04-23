Two-time champion Simona Halep fended off a second-set comeback by Sara Sorribes Tormo to book her spot in the Mutua Madrid Open second round.

Two-time champion Simona Halep survived a second-set surge by one of the season's fastest-improving players, as she defeated homeland hope Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-0, 7-5 in the Mutua Madrid Open first round.

No.3 seed Halep, who claimed the Madrid title twice successively in 2016 and 2017, needed an hour and 23 minutes to stave off a late challenge from the Spanish number two and improve to 26-7 at the event throughout her career.

Halep, seeking her 10th career clay-court title, saw a 5-1 second-set lead slip away as Sorribes Tormo fought back to 5-5, but she ultimately prevailed in the last two games to keep her hopes for a fifth trip to the Madrid final alive.

The Romanian converted seven of her 13 break points en route to her second consecutive straight-set victory over Sorribes Tormo. Halep had previously defeated Sorribes Tormo 6-0, 6-4 in the first round of last year's Roland Garros.

Sorribes Tormo came into the event having had a superb first quarter of 2021, winning her first-ever WTA singles title in Guadalajara and rising to her current career-high ranking of World No.46. Her second-set comeback was stirring but the Spaniard could only muster up six winners in the match overall, compared to Halep's 21.

Halep was very impressive on return at the match’s outset, cracking powerful winners with that shot to sweep to an early double-break lead at 3-0. The Romanian had no problems serving during that timeframe either, dropping just a single point on her service in the set as she clinched the bagel.

Sorribes Tormo at last got on the scoreboard with a break for 1-1, but Halep continued on her seemingly inexorable path to victory, breaking at love for 2-1, then repeating that feat with a forehand winner down the line for another love break and a 4-1 lead.

However, Sorribes Tormo found a forehand winner to break Halep when the No.3 seed served for the match at 5-2. Halep then held two match points on the Spaniard’s serve at 5-3, but both were lost -- the second with an untimely broken string -- and Sorribes Tormo held on.

Halep fends off Sorribes Tormo second-set surge: Madrid Highlights

Another break went the Spaniard’s way immediately thereafter, and after winning four straight games, Sorribes Tormo had surged back to level footing in the set at 5-5.

However, Halep came out on top in a number of grueling rallies in the next game to once again move ahead by a break. Serving for the match one more time at 6-5, Halep made no mistakes and held at love to earn the win.

More to follow....