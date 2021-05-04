Elina Svitolina came from a set down to deny Amanda Anisimova in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, while Coco Gauff came through a rollercoaster to upset Maria Sakkari.

There were contrasting outcomes for seeded players taking on unseeded American teenagers in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

No.5 seed Elina Svitolina survived a barrage of power to turn around her match with Amanda Anisimova 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, but Coco Gauff held off a fightback from No.17 seed Maria Sakkari to progress 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.

Despite a slow start to fall behind 0-2, Anisimova dominated the opening set against two-time Rome champion Svitolina. The 19-year-old dropped just eight points in the next seven games, repeatedly hammering clean return winners as she built a 6-2, 1-0 lead.

Anisimova was seeking her first Top 10 win since Doha 2020, where she defeated Svitolina in the second round to level the head-to-head between the pair. But the Ukrainian had other ideas. Facing a break point to fall behind 0-2 in the second set, she found a backhand winner of her own - and the comeback was on.

A ROAR from 🇺🇦 @ElinaSvitolina



The No.5 seed turns the contest around and defeats Anisimova 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.#IBI21 pic.twitter.com/GGgekv30Fr — wta (@WTA) May 12, 2021

The second set would see six breaks of serve as both players' accuracy ebbed and flowed. But that kind of scrappy battle is where Svitolina thrives, and she weathered the ups and downs to break Anisimova for the set as the teenager sent a pair of groundstrokes long.

The efficiency of Svitolina's serve is often the key to her matches, and Anisimova's ability to swat it away had been crucial to her early lead. The third set saw Svitolina's best serving stats of the day, landing 66% of her first serves compared to 59% in the first set. Having won only 22% of her second serve points in the opener, Svitolina also managed to protect it better in the decider, capturing 75% of those points.

Having given Anisimova a taste of her own medicine to break for 2-0, Svitolina remained largely in control throughout the rest of the set. A wobble as she failed to serve out the match was swiftly put behind her. As in the second set, she broke to seal the win with a combination of aggressive forehands and Anisimova errors.

Who ordered the breadsticks? 🥖



🇺🇸 @CocoGauff wins another rollercoaster contest to knock out Sakkari, 6-1, 1-6, 6-1!#IBI21 pic.twitter.com/a6sZJmMSVY — wta (@WTA) May 12, 2021

Sakkari had hitherto been something of a nemesis for Gauff. The Greek had won both of their previous encounters, at the Western & Southern Open last year and in Abu Dhabi this year, with little fuss.

But Gauff, 17, struck a fine balance between offence and defence to emerge with a rare triple-breadstick scoreline. Each set hinged on a handful of epic games, following which the winner ran away with the momentum.

In the first set, Gauff took her third break point with a beautiful dropshot to lead 3-1, and then staved off a break-back point to lead 4-1 in a game that ended controversially. After disagreeing with umpire Jenny Zhang's decision to award the final point to Gauff, Sakkari took her frustration out on her racquet during the changeover, and fell away in the rest of the set.

But having been broken at the start of the second set, Sakkari's fighting spirit shone through in a marathon second game. The 25-year-old survived five deuces to get the break back, and thereafter played with verve and confidence to level the score.

Gauff knocks out Sakkari for R16 spot: Rome Highlights

It was Gauff's turn to show grit as the decider got under way. She came through a five-deuce tussle, saving one break point, to hold in the first game, then took her fourth break point to move up 2-0 as Sakkari sent a backhand wide.

Gauff took charge after that, moving up 5-0 in the blink of an eye. A third ace brought up her first match point, and she sealed her second as another Sakkari forehand drifted wide.