Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek and Garbiñe Muguruza extended their pristine first weeks at Wimbledon with straight-set victories to reach the third round.

No.7 seed Swiatek of Poland was the first of the pair to advance into the third round by dismissing 2010 Wimbledon runner-up Vera Zvonareva of Russia, 6-1, 6-3, in a smidge over an hour on No.2 Court.

"Every match gives me an opportunity to have more and more confidence," Swiatek said, in her post-match press conference. "So I'm pretty happy with my performance today."

2020 Roland Garros champion Swiatek had gone 0-2 against Russians this season, but the Pole was able to end that streak and defeat former World No.2 Zvonareva in their first meeting.

"Playing such an experienced player is never easy," Swiatek said. "I didn't know what to expect at the beginning, because she has many years of playing on grass and I have only two, basically. So I wanted to be aggressive from the beginning and just play really powerful. And I did that, so I'm pretty happy."

Swiatek converted five of her 11 break points in the clash, collecting eight of Zvonareva's ten second-service points to be the dominant force on return.

2017 Wimbledon champion Muguruza followed Swiatek into the second round, after the No.11 seed from Spain eased past Dutch qualifier Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, 6-1, 6-4 on No.3 Court.

The duo had faced off once before, also on grass, at ‘s-Hertogenbosch in 2014. Former World No.1 Muguruza needed just 68 minutes to claim a second consecutive straight-set victory over Pattinama Kerkhove and move into the third round of Wimbledon for the third time.

Muguruza's results this week portend good things for the Spaniard -- in the two previous times she has made it this far at Wimbledon, she has gone on to the final, with a 2015 runner-up performance preceding her 2017 Wimbledon crown.

For Pattinama Kerkhove, a career-best major performance comes to an end. The World No.174 saved two match points during her run through qualifying, then defeated another former Grand Slam champion, Svetlana Kuznetsova, to earn her first main-draw win at a major.

It took a sterling performance by Muguruza on Wednesday to stop Pattinama Kerkhove. Two-time major champion Muguruza fired 22 winners, more than double that of her opponent, and won 81 percent of points behind her first service.

After a dominant opening frame, Muguruza was pushed much harder by Pattinama Kerkhove in the second set. The qualifier saved two break points before holding for 3-2, and took that momentum to break service behind solid depth of return and lead 4-2.

But Muguruza struck back right away, using a deep backhand of her own to convert a break point in the very next game and pull back on serve. That kicked off a run of four straight games for Muguruza, as she boomed sublime serves and blistering backhands to romp through the rest of the match.

