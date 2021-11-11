Second seed Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Upper Austria Ladies Linz semifinals due to a knee injury, meaning that lucky loser Jaqueline Cristian has advanced to her first WTA final.

No.2 seed Simona Halep has been forced to withdraw from the Upper Austria Ladies Linz semifinals due to a knee injury she sustained during her quarterfinal victory over No.7 seed Jasmine Paolini.

World No.100 Jaqueline Cristian instead advances to her first WTA final. The 23-year-old Romanian is the first lucky loser to reach a WTA final since Coco Gauff - also at Linz exactly two years ago. Gauff won her maiden title here in 2019.

Lucky losers in WTA finals since 2000

Melinda Czink, Canberra 2005 (l. Ana Ivanovic)

CoCo Vandeweghe, Stanford 2012 (l. Serena Williams)

Olga Danilovic, Moscow River Cup 2018 (d. Anastasia Potapova)

Coco Gauff, Linz 2019 (d. Jelena Ostapenko)

Jaqueline Cristian, Linz 2021

Unfortunately I am not able to play in my semifinal after injuring my knee in my match yesterday. I would do anything to be able to play, but it is swollen and painful and playing will only make it worse. I want to say a huge thank you to the tournament and fans here @WTALinz https://t.co/ZBeatUChbt — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) November 11, 2021

"Unfortunately I am not able to play in my semifinal this evening after injuring my knee in my match yesterday," Halep said in a statement. "I would do anything to be able to play, but it is swollen and painful and playing will only make it worse. I want to say a huge thank you to the tournament and fans here at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz for a fantastic week. I hope to be back!"

Halep's streak of winning at least one WTA title every year between 2013 and 2020 has now ended.