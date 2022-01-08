Top seed Ashleigh Barty ended No.5 seed Iga Swiatek's title defence in straight sets to reach the Adelaide International 500 final. She will face No.7 seed Elena Rybakina, who swept past Misaki Doi to reach her 8th career WTA singles final.

No.1 seed Ashleigh Barty will meet No.7 seed Elena Rybakina in the Adelaide International 500 final after both players enjoyed straight-sets semifinal wins.

In a clash between the tournament's two previous winners, Barty dismissed defending champion and No.5 seed Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-4 in 1 hour and 27 minutes to keep alive her hopes of regaining the title she claimed in 2020. Earlier, Rybakina had taken 1 hour and 23 minutes to sweep past the unseeded Misaki Doi 6-4, 6-3 to reach the 8th WTA singles final of her burgeoning career.

Barty's victory moves the Australian into her 20th WTA-level final, and fifth on home soil. It was her second straight-sets defeat of Swiatek in as many encounters, having also defeated the Pole 7-5, 6-4 in the third round of Madrid last year.

Women’s final: LOCKED IN 🔒



Tomorrow Ash Barty will take on Elena Rybakina for the 2022 Adelaide International title 🙌#AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/ieveCrAUMU — Adelaide International (@AdelaideTennis) January 8, 2022

Stat corner: Barty tallied both a higher number of winners than Swiatek (14 to 13) and a lower number of unforced errors (14 to 28). Beyond the numbers, though, the World No.1 also won the tactical battle.

One round earlier, Swiatek's backhand had been a key shot in her defeat of Victoria Azarenka. The 20-year-old had garnered more winners from that wing (17) than her signature forehand (10). But Barty effectively nullified the stroke, repeatedly resetting the point with biting slice responses. Consequently, Swiatek would find only one backhand winner.

Turning the match into a battle of the forehands meant that it was being played on Barty's terms, and she displayed superior point construction skills to emerge on top of most extended baseline exchanges. Barty also rose to the occasion on big points, saving both break points she faced and converting three of the five she brought up on Swiatek's delivery.

One of those, at the start of the second set, was set up via a deliciously angled return winner from Barty. A rattled Swiatek promptly double-faulted to fall behind 2-1. Though she battled hard to stay in touch throughout the remainder of the set, Barty was able to come through a series of tight service holds to maintain her lead and close out her second match point with a service winner.

Bringing it against the best: Barty's win adds to one of her most impressive stats over the past 12 months. It was her sixth straight win against a Top 20 player, and since the start of 2021 she has a 16-1 record against players in that echelon. The sole defeat was to Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid final.

Home advantage: A two-time finalist in Sydney in 2018 and 2019, Barty claimed her first home-soil title at Adelaide 2020, and added the Yarra Valley Classic trophy last year. She has won 20 of her past 23 matches in Australia.

Having won her first major crown at Roland Garros 2019 and second at Wimbledon 2021, Barty's quest to become the first domestic champion of the Australian Open women's title since Chris O'Neil in 1978 will be one of this month's most compelling narratives. Barty's best performance to date has been a semifinal run in 2020.

Barty goes BANG 💥@ashbarty has secured herself a place in the 2022 finals, taking out defending champion Iga Swiatek 6-2 6-4 🙌#AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/gaIYIvlihP — Adelaide International (@AdelaideTennis) January 8, 2022

Rybakina back to her best

Though Rybakina reached three semifinals last season (Eastbourne, the Olympic Games and the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic), the Kazakh was unable to win any of them. She reached a tour-leading five finals in 2020, but prior to this week, her most recent WTA singles final came at Strasbourg in September of that year.

Doi, who peaked at a career-high ranking of World No.30 in 2016, had also toppled Rybakina in their lone previous encounter, which came on the clay courts of Bastad in 2019.

But Rybakina was able to avenge that loss and return to a championship final for the first time in 15 months. Rybakina will now seek to add a third WTA singles title to her other trophies, which came at 2019 Bucharest and 2020 Hobart.

Words from the winner: "I'm very happy to be in the final," Rybakina said, in her post-match press conference. "It's just [the] start of the season and I feel more confidence, of course.

"[The key] was again the serve, I think. I served really well in the end of the first set and then second set. She played fast also. I just started a bit slow, maybe like yesterday. I have to improve it today for sure."

Power hitting from Rybakina 🔌



She's through to the Adelaide final with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Doi and awaits the winner of Barty vs. Swiatek. pic.twitter.com/qj3lgwUFc4 — wta (@WTA) January 8, 2022

Stat corner: Rybakina slammed nine aces during her victory over 30-year-old Doi, bringing her ace total for the week to 31. The 22-year-old Kazakh had a sturdy 75 percent success rate behind her first serve, and was also impressive with her second serve, winning 70 percent of those points.

Doi, who was in the first WTA 500 semifinal of her career, was able to fend off seven break points, but still dropped serve four times. The Japanese player won only 39 percent of points behind her second serve.