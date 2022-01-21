World No.1 Ashleigh Barty dropped just eight games in the first week to advance to the Round of 16 at the Australian Open.

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty advanced to the Round of 16 at the Australian Open with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Italy's Camila Giorgi. Barty is into the second week at Melbourne Park for the fourth consecutive season.

Barty continued her first-week domination against the big-hitting Italian, going unbroken for her sixth consecutive match. Barty has not seen her vaunted serve broken since her first match of the season against Coco Gauff at the Adelaide International, reeling off 57 consecutive holds of serve.

Looking to become Australia's first women's champion in 44 years at Melbourne Park, Barty has lost just eight games in her three matches this year. She is through to the fourth round after extending her undefeated 2022 record to 7-0.

Barty's take: "I thought tonight was really clean. I thought I looked after my service games really well. I did well to get out of a real tricky one, being down 0-40. I was just able to keep my momentum going, make returns when it mattered most in important moments. Pretty good performance, I think."

Barty unbreakable: After earning an early break to 2-0, Barty raced to a 4-1 lead in the opening. Giorgi's best chance came with Barty serving at 4-2. With aggressive ball-striking, Giorgi earned her first break points of the match at 0-40, only to see Barty serve her way out of trouble. Barty successfully saved the only four break points she faced in that game and rode the momentum to a clean win.

Barty on fending off Giorgi's firepower: "I felt like I was out of my weight class, that's for sure. The way she hits the ball and can control the center of the court is incredible. It was my job tonight to get her off the baseline, whether it was short or it was deep or out of her strike zone. I tried to do that as often as I could. tough when you're against the wind and feeling like you're uphill a little bit. But all in all, I thought it was pretty good. I was able to use my slice effectively, particularly that short one."

More to follow...