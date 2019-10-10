A runner-up in Warsaw, Ana Bogdan moved up 33 spots in the rankings to return to the Top 100. This week's champs, Marie Bouzkova and Caroline Garcia, also made notable improvements.

Here are your notable movers this week after a pair of WTA 250 tournaments in Prague and Warsaw:

Ana Bogdan +33 (from No.108 to No.75): Playing in her 76th career tournament, Bogdan advanced to her first career singles final, in Warsaw. As the runner-up, she earned 180 rankings points and moves up 33 spots. The Romanian returns to the Top 100, at No.75.

Marie Bouzkova +20 (from No.66 to No.46): Last week, in her home country of the Czech Republic, Bouzkova won her first career singles title in Prague. She is the fifth first-time title winner this year and jumps 20 spots to No.46, equaling her career-high ranking, which she first achieved on Aug. 31, 2020.

This week's results

Linda Noskova +18 (from No.112 to No.94): At 17 years, 256 days old, Noskova became the youngest Czech woman to reach a tour-level semifinal since Nicole Vaidisova (17 years, 189 days) advanced to the semifinals at Linz in 2006. Making her second career main-draw appearance as a wild card, Noskova earned 110 points by reaching the semifinals. She makes her Top 100 debut, at No.94, following her 18-spot jump. Noskova is the youngest woman in the Top 100, a distinction Coco Gauff previously had held since October 2019.

Caroline Garcia +13 (from No.45 to No.32): The Frenchwoman defeated current World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals in Warsaw en route to her second title of the 2022 season. Garcia earned 280 ranking points by winning the title and jumped 13 spots, climbing to No.32, her highest ranking since 2019.

Other notable rankings movements

-- Hungarian Panna Udvardy jumps 13 spots in this week’s rankings after winning a title on the ITF Circuit last week at a clay-court tournament in Cordenons, Italy. Udvardy moves from No.106 to No.93 and returns to the Top 100.

-- After reaching the main draw via qualifying in Prague last week, Dominika Salkova advanced to the second round in her tour-level, main-draw debut. She picked up 48 points and jumps 81 spots from No.421 to No.340.