Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova completed their historic set of Grand Slam women's doubles titles, claiming a first US Open title with a comeback win over Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova made history at the 2022 US Open on Sunday, and they pulled off a stunning comeback in the women’s doubles final on Arthur Ashe Stadium to do it.

The No.3-seeded Czechs completed the Career Grand Slam in women’s doubles, fighting back from 6-3, 4-1 down to overcome unseeded Americans Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 and claim their first US Open title.

Krejcikova and Siniakova have now won six Grand Slam doubles titles as a duo. Their first US Open title completes their historic set along with two Roland Garros titles (2018 and 2021), two Wimbledon titles (2018 and 2022) and an Australian Open title (2022).

"I think that the match was very difficult," Krejcikova said in the champions' press conference. "I felt like we were just down for a very long time. But I felt we were still in the game and we tried to fight for every single ball. Suddenly the game just started to go on our side.

"As we took the second set, I think from there on we started to be a better team. I'm really, really happy that we won this final Slam for us that we were missing. It sounds amazing that we achieved such amazing things."

The Czechs join a number of luminary teams who have combined their powers to win all four majors, such as Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver, Serena and Venus Williams, Gigi Fernandez and Natasha Zvereva, and most recently Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci.

Read more: Swiatek outlasts Jabeur to win US Open; third career Slam title

Krejcikova and Siniakova also teamed to win the Olympic gold medal last year, so they have each won the “Career Golden Slam” in women's doubles. Only four other women have done this for women's doubles in the Open Era: Pam Shriver, Gigi Fernandez, Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

Krejcikova and Siniakova finish the 2022 Grand Slam season with an undefeated 18-0 record, having also won the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year. They were unable to defend their Roland Garros title due to Krejcikova illness.

Australian Open ✅

Roland Garros ✅

Wimbledon ✅#USOpen ✅ pic.twitter.com/kprMrNKfGx — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2022

Overall, Siniakova is up to 18 WTA doubles titles in her career, while Krejcikova has won 13. Siniakova will return to WTA Doubles World No.1 on Monday while Krejcikova, who has also been No.1 in doubles, will rise again to World No.2.

Coming into the event, Krejcikova and Siniakova had never made a US Open final. That all changed this fortnight when the Czechs grabbed a semifinal win over surging Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez, who had reached the finals or better in their last three events.

Krejcikova and Siniakova then held on for a comeback win over McNally and Townsend, storming back from a deficit of a set and a break and wrapping up victory after 2 hours and 10 minutes. The Czechs won 12 of the last 14 games overall.

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Americans were aiming for their first Grand Slam title at pro level on home soil, in just their second event as a pairing. Both McNally and Townsend won multiple Grand Slam doubles titles during their exceptional junior careers.

McNally, who also reached the US Open final last year alongside Coco Gauff, and Townsend, who was in her first Grand Slam final at pro level, eased through the opener with aggressive play. They continued to press in the forecourt as they built the 4-1 second-set lead.

But the Czechs converted their fourth break point of the 4-2 game to get back on serve, and they broke McNally for a second straight time to lead 6-5 behind stellar Krejcikova returns. A Siniakova backhand winner down the middle polished off the second-set comeback.

The Czechs swept through the third set, converting all three of their break points while not facing any in the decider.

"Every time you come to a tournament, you just want to try to show your best," Siniakova said. "I would just say that we're trying to improve each other, and it's working. We're showing it on the court then. I would say that from the beginning we're just working hard.

"This tournament was really good. We were playing great. So we just took it step by step. In the end we have the title."