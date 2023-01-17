No.30 seed and former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova lost just four games to Wang Xiyu in Round 1 of the Australian Open.

Twelve months ago, Karolina Pliskova was sitting at home, sidelined with a broken arm, when the Australian Open began.

On Tuesday at Melbourne Park, the former World No.1 made a winning return.

On a day where sweltering heat caused play on the outside courts to be suspended, the Czech, seeded No.30, breezed through a 6-1, 6-3 win over China's Wang Xiyu under the roof inside Margaret Court Arena.

It's Pliskova's first main-draw win of 2023, and her 23rd main-draw win at the Australian Open in her career. She last lost in the first round at Melbourne Park in her 2013 debut.

Words from the winner: After hitting 19 winners and breaking Wang's serve four times in 64 minutes, Pliskova said the opportunity to play indoors suited her.

"I think the conditions were a little bit better with the roof. It's still quite humid, but it was pretty hot today, so I was happy that the roof was closed," she said on-court.

"I have some great memories on this court overall in the last 15 years, since I won the juniors here. ... I missed it last year, so I'm happy to be back this year."

