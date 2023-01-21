No.30 seed Karolina Pliskova put in a clinical serving performance to beat Varvara Gracheva in the third round of the Australian Open.

Karolina Pliskova served up a vintage performance on Saturday to reach Round 4 of the Australian Open.

The No.30 seed lost just 11 points in nine service games in a 77-minute, 6-4, 6-2 win over Varvara Gracheva inside Rod Laver Arena, earning her fourth career appearance in the Australian Open second week.

Match management: Pliskova lost in the third round of the Australian Open in both 2020 and 2021. After missing last year due to injury, she was never under threat of losing in that round again against the woman who upset No.8 seed Daria Kasatkina in Round 1.

Pliskova broke Gracheva in a five-deuce 1-1 game in the opening set and never trailed again in the match. She also broke Gracheva in her first and last service games of the second set.

Fourth round outlook: To reach her fourth career Australian Open quarterfinal, Pliskova will need to beat either No.23 seed Zhang Shuai or American qualifier Katie Volynets.

