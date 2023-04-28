Bianca Andreescu fell short in her return from injury at the Mutua Madrid Open, but the Canadian is on the right track and happy to be back in action.

MADRID -- Bianca Andreescu made a welcome return to the court at the Mutua Madrid Open on Friday night. Though the 2019 US Open champion did not come away with a victory, she's well aware that the biggest win was being able to compete just a month after tearing two ligaments in her ankle at the Miami Open last month.

After starting the season ranked No.46, Andreescu looked well on her way to a vintage fortnight in Miami after tallying wins over Emma Raducanu, Maria Sakkari, and Sofia Kenin to advance to the Round of 16. Facing Ekaterina Alexandrova for a spot in the quarterfinals, the 22-year-old Canadian collapsed to the ground just three games into the match and was wheeled off the court in tears. Scans revealed a full tear of two ligaments in her left ankle.

Andreescu provides injury update after Miami injury

"I worked really hard during my rehab because I wanted to get back on court as soon as possible," Andreescu told WTA Insider after her 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-2 loss to Wang Xiyyu in the second round of Madrid. "I've been through the process so I knew what to expect. My progress was pretty up and down. But the last week I would say I made the biggest progress.

how fun 😆, see you tmrw @MutuaMadridOpen !! Check out my recovery here https://t.co/IfHs0ltauP pic.twitter.com/rk43AsuahJ — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) April 27, 2023

"Honestly, until two days ago I didn't feel as confident. So it was super, super soon. It was really great to test my ankle in a match like this. It was almost three hours."

If Andreescu rushed herself back into competition, it certainly did not show in the early stages of her match against Wang. Andreescu led by a set and 3-0 and looked in control of the match before Wang's big-hitting game began to make inroads.

"I knew I could have had it, especially in the second set," Andreescu said. "I think she played great tennis. She was serving very well. I feel like my serve went down a bit. But it's great to be back on court nonetheless."

"I didn't know if I was going to play the tournament. I was just super happy to be on court."

Having tested her ankle in competition, Andreescu will now prepare for the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, where she was a quarterfinalist last year. As much as she has worked to physically rehabilitate her injury, Andreescu said a significant factor in her speedy recovery was her mental work.

"I worked a lot mentally to try and get rid of the fear and the PTSD of the incident because it was very very painful," she said. "Coming on clay, with the sliding, it could be pretty scary. But I think I'm in the right direction."

"I'm definitely not 100 percent. I would say I'm 90 percent right now, but 90 percent confident too, to go out there and push. Today was a great test, so hopefully in a week I can be 100 percent for Rome."

The Internazionali BNL d'Italia begins on Tuesday, May 9.