In rain-delayed results at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Marie Bouzkova garnered her third Top 5 win by beating Coco Gauff, while Madison Keys advanced past an injured Victoria Azarenka via walkover.

No.27 seed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic notched an upset in a rain-postponed match at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on Sunday, ousting No.6 seed Coco Gauff of the United States 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to reach the Round of 16.

Bouzkova grabbed her third career Top 5 win -- and her first of those on clay -- with the 2-hour and 8-minute victory over World No.5 Gauff. Their match was originally scheduled for a Saturday-night showdown on Center Court before rain pushed it to Sunday.

Bouzkova moves on to Monday’s Round of 16, where she will meet No.11 seed Veronika Kudermetova for the first time this season. They have split their four previous meetings overall.

Keys advances as injured Azarenka withdraws: The other third-round match in the bottom half that was postponed from Saturday night never started on Sunday.

No.19 seed Madison Keys advanced into the Round of 16 via walkover, after No.14 seed Victoria Azarenka withdrew from their match due to a right leg injury.

Azarenka's injury also forced her out of this fortnight's doubles draw. She and partner Beatriz Haddad Maia won the Madrid title last week, in their first event as teammates.

American Keys, a Rome finalist in 2016, will meet No.30 seed Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine in the Round of 16 on Monday. Kalinina and Keys faced off twice last year, and Kalinina won both of those meetings, including in the second round of Rome.

