A month after her maiden Grand Slam triumph, Coco Gauff is still getting her flowers.

On Tuesday, the offices of four U.S. senators announced that the legislative body unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution to congratulate the American teenager on her historic US Open victory last month.

The senators who introduced the resolution -- Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) -- represent Gauff's two home states: She was born in Atlanta, Ga. and resides in Delray Beach, Fla.

“Coco Gauff is an inspiration to millions of young girls and boys across the country with her passion for the sport, faith and victories,” the resolution reads. “Resolved, That the Senate congratulates Coco Gauff for her inspiring victory at this year’s US Open Tennis Championships."

Coco Gauff has brought pride to the state of Georgia and the country. Now it’s officially on the congressional record.



Congratulations once again on your historic, incredible win, @CocoGauff! We’re so proud of all that you’ve accomplished. https://t.co/vDegfl74Il — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) October 31, 2023

Competing this week at the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun, Gauff admitted that she "didn't really do anything that cool" after her crowning moment in New York -- where she became the youngest American to win a major singles title since Serena Williams in 1999 -- but that she was overwhelmed by the amount high-profile congratulations she received.

"The messages are crazy, that you get from celebrities that you watch," she said in a Tennis Channel interview after her opening win over Ons Jabeur. "The coolest thing that happened to me was Zendaya sent me flowers to my house. It was a huge bouquet of flowers, and my brother and I struggled to life it up on the table. I think it weighed at least 50 pounds. It was so heavy!"

Gauff returns to the court in Cancun on Wednesday night vs. Iga Swiatek as she bids to not only secure a semifinal berth, but become the first teenager to win multiple matches at the year-end championships since Ana Ivanovic in 2007.