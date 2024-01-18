World No.1 Iga Swiatek's 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 second-round victory at the Australian Open over 2022 finalist Danielle Collins was a barnburner.

At 3 hours and 14 minutes long, it was the longest Grand Slam match of the Pole's career, and the two players thrilled Rod Laver Arena with high-octane exchanges throughout.

One of Swiatek's finest moments came in a crucial moment. The first set tightly poised at 4-4, but Collins held two points to move ahead 5-4. Swiatek combined power and athleticism to stay in the game.

After bullying the American with a series of bruising backhands, she advanced to the net, reflexing away a first volley then twisting and leaping to find a delicately angled backhand flick to put away the point.

That moment of magic proved crucial, as Swiatek went on to break Collins in that game en route to a first-set lead.