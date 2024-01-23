Aryna Sabalenka kicked off this year's Grand Slam campaign the same way she did last year: by powering her way to the Australian Open title.

The World No.2 was even more dominant this time around as she swept to the trophy without dropping a set, culminating with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over first-time Grand Slam finalist Zheng Qinwen on Rod Laver Arena.

Laver himself took to social media right after the final, where the 11-time Grand Slam champion congratulated the two-time major champion:

Once you’ve tasted major success it’s hard to stop. Congratulations on a second AO title Aryna Sabalenka, no holding you back. Rocket — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 27, 2024

Sabalenka becomes the first woman to win back-to-back Australian Open titles since another former World No.1, Victoria Azarenka, took the title in 2012 and 2013. Azarenka is one of the host of tennis stars to add their plaudits...

Bravo @SabalenkaA

Just amazing! Congratulations 🏆

So fully deserved ❤️ — victoria azarenka (@vika7) January 27, 2024

Trust the process, work hard , be passionate doing what you love and great things will happen.

Amazing performance @SabalenkaA @AustralianOpen champion! — Conchita Martínez 💙 (@conchitamartinz) January 27, 2024

👏👏 @SabalenkaA congrats to you and your team❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏 — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) January 27, 2024

Pure dominance by @SabalenkaA - Congratulations on defending your title in #Melbourne 💪🏼 Strong performance throughout the tournament physically and mentally!

Also well done #Zheng on reaching the final 🎾#AusOpen #AO2024 — Ana Ivanovic (@anaivanovic) January 27, 2024

I LOVE YOUR SPEECHES 😂🔝 @SabalenkaA the best on & off court! ❤️ — Paula Badosa (@paulabadosa) January 27, 2024

YESSSSS Aryna! What a champ! — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) January 27, 2024

