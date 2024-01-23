Aryna Sabalenka kicked off this year's Grand Slam campaign the same way she did last year: by powering her way to the Australian Open title.
The World No.2 was even more dominant this time around as she swept to the trophy without dropping a set, culminating with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over first-time Grand Slam finalist Zheng Qinwen on Rod Laver Arena.
Laver himself took to social media right after the final, where the 11-time Grand Slam champion congratulated the two-time major champion:
Once you’ve tasted major success it’s hard to stop. Congratulations on a second AO title Aryna Sabalenka, no holding you back. Rocket— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 27, 2024
Sabalenka becomes the first woman to win back-to-back Australian Open titles since another former World No.1, Victoria Azarenka, took the title in 2012 and 2013. Azarenka is one of the host of tennis stars to add their plaudits...
Bravo @SabalenkaA— victoria azarenka (@vika7) January 27, 2024
Just amazing! Congratulations 🏆
So fully deserved ❤️
Trust the process, work hard , be passionate doing what you love and great things will happen.— Conchita Martínez 💙 (@conchitamartinz) January 27, 2024
Amazing performance @SabalenkaA @AustralianOpen champion!
👏👏 @SabalenkaA congrats to you and your team❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏— Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) January 27, 2024
Pure dominance by @SabalenkaA - Congratulations on defending your title in #Melbourne 💪🏼 Strong performance throughout the tournament physically and mentally!— Ana Ivanovic (@anaivanovic) January 27, 2024
Also well done #Zheng on reaching the final 🎾#AusOpen #AO2024
I LOVE YOUR SPEECHES 😂🔝 @SabalenkaA the best on & off court! ❤️— Paula Badosa (@paulabadosa) January 27, 2024
YESSSSS Aryna! What a champ!— Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) January 27, 2024
More to come...