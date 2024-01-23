Aryna Sabalenka kicked off this year's Grand Slam campaign the same way she did last year: by powering her way to the Australian Open title.

The World No.2 was even more dominant this time around as she swept to the trophy without dropping a set, culminating with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over first-time Grand Slam finalist Zheng Qinwen on Rod Laver Arena.

Laver himself took to social media right after the final, where the 11-time Grand Slam champion congratulated the two-time major champion:

Sabalenka becomes the first woman to win back-to-back Australian Open titles since another former World No.1, Victoria Azarenka, took the title in 2012 and 2013. Azarenka is one of the host of tennis stars to add their plaudits...

More to come...