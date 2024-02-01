Two former Upper Austria Ladies Linz runners-up, Jelena Ostapenko and Ekaterina Alexandrova, will face each other for the WTA 500 title on Sunday after notching semifinal wins on Saturday.

No.1 seed Ostapenko, the 2017 Roland Garros champion, made smooth passage into the Linz final with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over 2021 Roland Garros finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Earlier in the day, No.2 seed Alexandrova had to battle to reach the final. She squeaked past No.3 seed Donna Vekic 5-7, 7-6(4), 7-6(6) in a grueling 3-hour and 6-minute semifinal.

Ostapenko and Alexandrova have met nine times in their professional careers, with Alexandrova holding a slim 5-4 lead in their rivalry. However, Ostapenko has already defeated Alexandrova this season in the Adelaide semifinals.

Lights out performance 👏👏👏



Top seed @JelenaOstapenk8 secures her spot into the final after defeating Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets 6-2, 6-3. #WTALinz pic.twitter.com/IjZBiLgmpK — wta (@WTA) February 3, 2024

Ostapenko, the 2019 Linz finalist, needed only 1 hour and 13 minutes to grab just her second win over Pavlyuchenkova in their six career meetings. Ostapenko was the dominant force in the power-hitting battle, with 34 winners to just 10 from Pavlyuchenkova.

Latvia's Ostapenko was pressed on serve early in the affair, facing seven break points during the first five games of the match. But Ostapenko fended each of those chances off, and she was able to romp through the opening set, and, in turn, the match.

Ostapenko is already into her second final this year, having won the Adelaide title last month, with the aforementioned win over Alexandrova en route. Ostapenko's win-loss record for 2024 now stands at a sparking 12-2, and she is a win away from her eighth career title.

What a match 🥵



Ekaterina Alexandrova comes from 1-5 down in the deciding-set tiebreak to prevail over Vekic in more than 3 hours!



The No.2 seed is into the #WTALinz final 🔜 pic.twitter.com/WlDi8QtOgg — wta (@WTA) February 3, 2024

In the day's opener, Alexandrova was a set and a break down, and she also trailed 5-1 in the third-set tiebreak before prevailing. Alexandrova returns to the Linz championship match, having made her first career WTA singles final at the 2018 edition of this tournament.

Alexandrova fired 51 winners in the semifinal showdown, including 12 aces, to level her head-to-head with Vekic at two wins apiece. The 29-year-old is now one win away from her fifth career WTA singles title.

Vekic won a 58-minute first set, and she was twice up a break in the second set. However, Alexandrova pulled back on serve at 4-4 with a winning backhand drive volley, and she saved three break points at 5-5 en route to a second-set tiebreak.

In the first tiebreak of the day, Alexandrova slammed an ace to reach triple set point at 6-3. Vekic saved the first set point with a winning drop shot, but she fired a backhand wide on the second, and the match was dead even at one set all after just over two hours of play.

In the third set, it was Vekic’s turn to come back from a break down on two separate occasions, as the pair moved into a decisive final-set tiebreak. Vekic, in fact, grabbed a 5-1 lead in this breaker, helped along by an Alexandrova double fault on that point.

But Alexandrova's big hitting let her surge back again, and she garnered her first match point at 6-5 after a long Vekic return. Vekic saved that chance with a forehand winner, but Alexandrova notched another match point at 7-6. On that chance, Alexandrova hit one last unreturned serve, sealing the victory.

More to come...