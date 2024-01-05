Photos: All of 2024's three-hour matches

2024's Longest Matches

Three matches have exceeded three hours in length so far in 2024, with Anastasia Potapova's marathon Brisbane third-round win over Veronika Kudermetova leading the way.

[11] Anastasia Potapova d. [6] Veronika Kudermetova 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-4, Brisbane R3 (3:26). Potapova won the first set from 5-3 down (saving two set points) and lost the second from 4-1 up; the result was her second win in five meetings with Kudermetova.

Linda Noskova d. [Q] Timea Babos 5-7, 7-6(8), 7-6(2), Brisbane R1 (3:06). Noskova saved one match point in the second set -- the second year running she had won her season opener from match point down.

Wang Xiyu d. Diane Parry 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-4, Auckland QF (3:04). Wang survived a rain delay one game into the second set and came back from 4-1 down in the decider.

