The Hologic WTA Tour heads to the Miami Open next week for the final stop on the spring hard-court swing. World No.1 Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka top the draw, along with Florida's own Coco Gauff.

Here's what you need to know about Miami:

When does the tournament start?

The Miami Open is the fourth WTA 1000 tournament of the season and, coming off the back of the BNP Paribas Open, the second leg of the "Sunshine Double." The tournament is played on outdoor hard courts at Hard Rock Stadium using Dunlop Grand Prix Regular Duty balls.

Miami features a 96-player singles field and 32-team doubles field. The Top 32 seeds in singles receive a first-round bye.

Main draw play begins on Tuesday, March 19.

When are the finals?

The singles final will be played on Saturday, March 30 at 3 p.m.

The doubles final will be played on Sunday, March 31 at 12:30 p.m.

Miami: Kvitova stops Rybakina's run, wins 30th career title

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Petra Kvitova defeated Elena Rybakina 7-6(14), 6-2 to win her 30th career title. The Czech's victory in the final stopped Rybakina from sweeping the Sunshine Double. Kvitova is currently on maternity leave and will not defend her title.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula took the doubles title, defeating Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend, 7-6(6), 6-2. The win was the Americans' fifth team title and minted them as the first all-American team to win Miami since 1991.

Who is playing?

As one of the nine WTA 1000 tournaments, Miami is a mandatory tournament and features a full field of the tour's best players. In addition to the 75 direct entrants, Miami has awarded wild cards to former No.1s Simona Halep, Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki, as well as 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Former No.1s Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, who are both returning from maternity leave, earned direct entry using their special rankings.

What does the draw look like?

The draw ceremony will occur on Sunday, March 17 at 1 p.m.

What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?

The total financial commitment at Miami is $8,770,480.

Champion: $1,100,000/1,000 points

Finalist: $585,000/650 points

Semifinalist: $325,000/390 points

Quarterfinalist: $185,000/215 points

Fourth Round: $101,000/120 points

Third Round: $59,100/65 points

Second Round: $34,500/35 points

First Round: $23,250/10 points

WTA/Jimmie48

Who are the top seeds?

No.1 Iga Swiatek

2024 Record: 18-2 (currently in Indian Wells semifinals); Titles: 1 (Doha)

Career titles: 18 (11 on hard court)

Best Miami result: Champion (2022)

2023 Miami result: DNP (injury)

2024 Indian Wells: Still competing

No.2 Aryna Sabalenka

2024 Record: 13-3; Titles: 1 (Australian Open)

Career titles: 14

Best Miami result: Quarterfinals (2021, 2023)

2023 Miami result: Quarterfinals (l. Cirstea)

2024 Indian Wells: Round of 16 (l. Navarro)

No.3 Coco Gauff

2024 Record: 15-3 (currently in Indian Wells quarterfinals); Titles: 1 (Auckland)

Career titles: 7

Best Miami result: Round of 16 (2022)

2023 Miami result: Third round (l. Potapova)

2024 Indian Wells: Still competing

No.4 Elena Rybakina

2024 Record: 17-3; Titles: 2 (Brisbane, Abu Dhabi)

Career titles: 7

Best Miami result: Finalist (2023)

2023 Miami result: Finalist (l. Kvitova)

2024 Indian Wells: DNP (illness)

No.5 Jessica Pegula

2024 Record: 6-4; Titles: 0

Career titles: 4

Best Miami result: Semifinalist (2022, 2023)

2023 Miami result: Semifinalist (l. Rybakina)

2024 Indian Wells: Second round (l. Blinkova)

No.6 Ons Jabeur

2024 Record: 2-4; Titles: 0

Career titles: 5

Best Miami result: Round of 16 (2021, 2022)

2023 Miami result: Second round (l. Gracheva)

2024 Indian Wells: Second round (l. Volynets)

No.7 Marketa Vondrousova

2024 Record: 5-4; Titles: 0

Career titles: 2

Best Miami result: Quarterfinals (2019)

2023 Miami result: Round of 16 (l. Cirstea)

2024 Indian Wells: Third round (withdrew for personal reasons)

No.8 Zheng Qinwen

2024 Record: 11-5; Titles: 0

Career titles: 2

Best Miami result: Round of 16 (2023)

2023 Miami result: Round of 16

2024 Indian Wells: Second round (l. Yuan)

No.9 Maria Sakkari

2024 Record: 8-4 (currently in Indian Wells quarterfinals); Titles: 0

Career titles: 2

Best Miami result: Semifinal (2021)

2023 Miami result: Second round (l. Andreescu)

2024 Indian Wells: Still competing

No.10 Jelena Ostapenko

2024 Record: 16-5; Titles 2 (Adelaide, Linz)

Career titles: 8

Best Miami result: Finalist (2018)

2023 Miami result: Round of 16 (l. Trevisan)

2024 Indian Wells: Second round (l. Kerber)



