Six years ago, Danielle Collins became the first qualifier to reach the Miami Open semifinals in the tournament's history. Now, in what she has said is the final year of her career, Collins is through to her second final four here after beating the No.23 seed Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-2.

Since losing her first set of the tournament to compatriot Bernarda Pera, Collins, 31, has won her last 10 and lost only 19 games. Her 80-minute win against Garcia, who beat Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff in back-to-back rounds to reach the quarterfinals in Miami for the first time, marks her third win against a seeded player in five matches over the past seven days.

The former World No.7 player and 2022 Australian Open runner-up, now ranked No.53, improved to 4-0 all-time against Garcia by breaking serve three times. Collins never facing a break point.

In all, Collins lost only 11 points in nine service games in Wednesday's match. She also hit 22 winners to Garcia's 12.

"I think, depending on the match up, some people are more favorable against others," Collins said after the match. "I think Caro comes out here and fights her butt off. She hits some really strong shots ... and I don't think the set scores are a reflection of how close the match really is.

"Against someone like Caro, it forces me to be more concentrated, because I know I don't want to give her an inch."

That aforementioned result in her Miami debut was Collins' only other prior WTA 1000 semifinal (she lost to Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets) and to reach her first final at this level, she'll face the winner of Wednesday night's match between No.4 seed Jessica Pegula and No.14 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova -- who conquered World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the fourth round. Collins won both of her career titles to date in 2021 but has not reached a tour-level singles final since being beating by Ashleigh Barty in Melbourne two years ago.