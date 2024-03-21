Wild card Caroline Wozniacki delivered a statement win on her return to a happy hunting ground at the Credit One Charleston Open, routing lucky loser McCartney Kessler 6-0, 6-1 in just 61 minutes.

The result was Wozniacki's first win on clay courts since her most recent appearance in Charleston in 2019, when she reached the third of her three finals to date. The Dane converted one of those into the title, defeating Elena Vesnina in the 2011 title match, but was runner-up to Sabine Lisicki in 2009 and Madison Keys in 2019.

Wozniacki will now have the chance to gain some revenge against No.15 seed Anhelina Kalinina in the second round. Two weeks ago, she failed to close out the Ukrainian from match point up at the same stage of Miami, with Kalinina going on to win the fourth-longest tour-level match of the year so far 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

How the match was won: University of Florida alumna Kessler has enjoyed a smooth rise up the rankings since turning pro, improving from No.825 this time last year to her current No.122 and winning her first WTA 125 title in Puerto Vallarta in February.

But she was unable to prevent a near-flawless Wozniacki from opening and closing the match with two six-game streaks. The former World No.1 did not allow Kessler to hold serve once as she motored to her most dominant win by scoreline of her comeback from maternity leave.

Kessler missed two points to hold in each of her first two service games, setting the tone for a contest in which Wozniacki gave nothing away. Wozniacki fired 18 winners to 13 unforced errors and won all 10 of her net points; Kessler, by contrast, committed 20 unforced errors to only four winners.

Anisimova eases into second round: Amanda Anisimova of the United States joined Wozniacki in the second round. In a clash between former Charleston semifinalists, Anisimova dismissed Alize Cornet of France 6-3, 6-0 in 1 hour and 25 minutes on Monday.

Hot Shot: Anisimova's over-the-shoulder magic in Charleston

The 22-year-old American had a superb start to the 2024 season, reaching the Round of 16 at the Australian Open for the third time in her career before falling to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Anisimova did not play at all in February or March but hit the clay of Charleston looking like her form from Down Under has been maintained. After a 3-3 deadlock, Anisimova battled through a grueling seventh game, converting her fifth break point to lead 4-3 and crack the match open.

From there, 2022 Charleston semifinalist Anisimova was unstoppable, reeling off the last ten games in succession against former World No.11 Cornet, who made the Charleston final four in 2008. Anisimova finished the match with 35 winners to 10 from Cornet, and the American saved all four of the break points she faced.

Anisimova will now face her fellow American and No.1 seed Jessica Pegula in a marquee second round. Pegula won their only previous meeting, which came at the Western & Southern Open in New York City in 2020.