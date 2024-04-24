The lasr 16 of the Mutua Madrid Open is set. But which was your favorite point of the third round? Vote below.

Sara Sorribes Tormo's defeat of Victoria Azarenka, in front of a passionate home crowd, will go down as one of the most entertaining matches of the tournament. Point after point was stolen in spectacular fashion by the Spaniard -- such as this passing shot, struck from far behind the baseline.

Top seed Iga Swiatek also had a steal of her own against Sorana Cirstea. The Romanian's power had Swiatek scrambling from line to line -- but she turned defense into a sizzling winner in a flash, lasering a backhand down the line off a Cirstea smash.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova pulled off one of the most difficult shots in the book here. Daria Kasatkina had found a brilliant lob on defense; back-pedalling furiously, Pavlyuchenkova managed to find both power and angle to put away a smash from behind the service line, inspiring a comparison to eight-time Grand Slam champion Jimmy Connors from the commentator.

A game after her hot shot pass, Sorribes Tormo was at it again. There was barely an inch of the court she didn't cover as she denied Azarenka yet again, finishing with a delicate drop shot. "It will go down as one of the best matches of the season," marvelled the commentator.

Elena Rybakina is best known for ruthlessly simplifying the game with her front-foot tennis. But the World No.4 showed off her wheels en route to closing out Mayar Sherif, racing forwards and producing a pass that landed perfectly in the corner.

Another touch of offensive genius from Pavlyuchenkova to finish a high-octane 17-stroke rally against Kasatkina. Once again, Kasatkina seemed to have out-manoeuvred her with a high, deep defensive forehand -- but Pavlyuchenkova, moving backwards and sideways, simply took it on the half-volley and found the most absurd of angles for the winner.

In a chaotic world, Sorribes Tormo provides some certainties. Even when stretched on defense, her shots will land on or near a line. She will never be tempted into going for anything rash, and she will never give you an easy point. And when she ends a rally like this with a perfect drop shot from behind the baseline, you will realise that she was in control all along.