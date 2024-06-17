Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur will have to fight once again over whose trophy will take center stage on the mantle.

For the second time this season, the couple swept Hologic WTA Tour and ATP Tour titles on the same day after Boulter successfully defended her title in Nottingham and De Minaur won Den Bosch for his second grass-court title.

In the spring, De Minaur won the title in Acapulco on a Saturday and raced to California just in time to see Boulter lift her second career title at Cymbiotika San Diego Open on Sunday.

"How did that happen again," De Minaur wrote on social media. "@katiecboulter you are a joke!!! #doubletrouble"

Boulter quipped back: "Just let me have the limelight for once by myself geeez."

Just let me have the limelight for once by myself geeez 🙄😅😘 — Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter) June 17, 2024

De Minaur couldn't make the jump to England this time, leading Boulter to needle her boyfriend in his absence.

"My boyfriend didn't make the trip even though I thought he might after his win in 's-Hertogenbosch," Boulter said on court. "We will have to be talking about that tonight to see if we're still together."

On Sunday, Boulter capped off a marathon day by coming from a set down to defeat former No.1 Karolina Pliskova in the Nottingham final. The British No.1 opened her day with a three-set victory over 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

With her successful title defense, Boulter will be ranked No.31 on the PIF WTA Rankings on Monday. She also became the first British player to defend a Hologic WTA Tour title since Virginia Wade in Tokyo Sillook in 1977 and 1978.

Oh and I also got confirmed for my first Olympics 🤯🫨🥹 https://t.co/ZHj5kRNc2d — Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter) June 17, 2024

Boulter was also confirmed to be Great Britain's sole representation in the Women's Singles competition at the upcoming Paris Olympics. It will be the 27-year-old from Leicester's first Olympic games.