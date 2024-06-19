BERLIN -- World No.3 Aryna Sabalenka and reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova have had their second-round matches postponed due to rain at the ecotrans Ladies Open. These matches were rescheduled for Thursday.

Berlin: Draws | Schedule | Scores

Seeded No.2 at the WTA 500 in Berlin, Sabalenka was set to get her tournament started against No.14 Daria Kasatkina. No.5 seed Vondrousova was slated to face Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina, with the winners to square off against each other in the quarterfinals.

Zheng Qinwen and Katerina Siniakova's second-round match was also interrupted and postponed overnight, with Siniakova leading 5-3 in the first set. That match will resume not before noon on Thursday.

WTA

Earlier, No.8 seed Ons Jabeur completed the second-round lineup by winning her rain-delayed first-round match over qualifier Wang Xinyu 6-4, 7-6(4). Jabeur led by a set on Tuesday night before rain forced the end of that match into Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka became the first player to advance to the quarterfinals after defeating Turkish qualifier Zeynep Sonmez 6-3, 6-3. Azarenka will face either No.3 seed Elena Rybakina or Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinals on Friday.