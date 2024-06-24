World No.19 Emma Navarro advanced to her fifth semifinal of the season after defeating former No.1 Caroline Wozniacki by injury retirement at the Bad Homburg Open.

Navarro trailed by a break in the opening set and served down 5-3 when Wozniacki slipped and fell on game point while chasing down a drop shot. After taking a medical timeout, Wozniacki held serve to close out the set at 6-4 but won just one more game in the match and retired with a left knee injury at 4-6, 6-1, 1-0.

Navarro is into the second grass-court semifinal of her career, having made her first last year in Bad Homburg. This year, the rising American has defeated Jaqueline Cristian and Peyton Stearns before facing down Wozniacki in the quarterfinals.

Wozniacki earned her first grass-court match-win since 2019 this week by defeating No.21 Elina Svitolina in the first round, and she followed up with a 1-hour and 24-minute victory over No.36 Veronika Kudermetova. She has been granted a main-draw wild card at Wimbledon, which begins on Monday.

Navarro will face Diana Shnaider for a spot in the final. Shnaider advanced to her first grass-court semifinal after defeating former No.2 Paula Badosa 6-4, 7-6(3). Bad Homburg will be her second tour-level semifinal of the season.

Earlier in the day, Donna Vekic advanced to the semifinals after receiving a walkover from defending champion Katerina Siniakova. The Czech was forced out of the tournament by a left hip injury.

