No.5 seed Jessica Pegula needed only 49 minutes to storm into the second round of Wimbledon, dismissing fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 6-2, 6-0 and beating the rain that began falling less than half an hour after she completed her win.

Pegula, who lifted her first Hologic WTA Tour grass-court trophy in Berlin two weeks ago, will next face either Wang Xinyu or Viktoriya Tomova.

Here are the key numbers from Pegula's opening win.

86%: Pegula was near-impregnable on serve, winning 86% of her first-serve points and 71% behind her second delivery. In total, she dropped just seven points on serve; not only did Pegula avoid facing even one break point, but she was not taken to deuce on serve at any point. She slammed down five aces, including one to convert her first match point.

43%: In terms of pure pace, Krueger had the edge on serve. The 20-year-old averaged a first-serve speed of 105 mph compared to Pegula's 98mph, and her fastest delivery even got up to 110mph. However, its efficiency was some distance behind. Krueger only won 43% of the points behind both her first and second deliveries; she faced a break point in all but one of her service games, and only succeeded in holding twice.

29: Off the ground, Krueger was unable to find any consistency with her powerful groundstrokes, committing 29 unforced errors against only seven winners. Towards the end of the first set, trailing 5-1 she found some semblance of range as she fought off two set points; but Pegula merely tightened her grip on the match in the second set. Utilizing the slice to blunt Krueger's power and to set up her own forehand, Pegula tallied 17 winners to eight unforced errors.

15: Pegula extended her winning streak in the first round of Grand Slams to 15, dating back to the 2020 US Open. The 30-year-old was forced to skip this year's clay swing due to injury, but has bounced back strongly; her grass record this season now stands at six wins to two losses.

0-6: Krueger is still searching for her first victory in the main draw of a major. After winning her first WTA title in Osaka last September, she has consolidated her Top 100 position this year with a solid 17-17 overall record. However, she is now 0-6 at Grand Slam main draw level.