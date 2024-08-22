The world's top tennis players are gearing up for intense competition at the 2024 US Open, and they're also debuting the latest in tennis fashion. Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog will guide you through this year's collections from leading sportswear brands like adidas, Nike, New Balance, Yonex, On, Asics, Lacoste and Fila.

adidas is making waves with its New York collection that combines bold color-blocks, unique cutouts, pleats and textured details in cobalt blue, black and white. The range provides numerous mix-and-match possibilities, guaranteeing a stunning and futuristic look with any combination you choose.

The highlight of the collection is the adidas Fall Slam Pro Wow Dress, modeled by Elina Svitolina. This striking piece catches the eye from every angle with its innovative design elements. The lightweight, long-sleeve dress features distinctive cutouts at the front armholes and a unique pleated skirt with pleats only on the sides. Enhanced with breathable mesh panels and HEAT.RDY moisture-wicking technology, the dress ensures excellent ventilation and comfort. It also comes with a matching shortie, completing its stylish and functional design.

Caroline Wozniacki’s adidas Fall Slam Premium Pro Dress is a less extravagant option, with the same figure-flattering color-blocks at the waist. This racerback design has a soft feel and provides a sleek, elegant alternative for those who favor a more subtle style while still embracing the collection's distinctive flair. While it doesn’t have a built-in bra, it features an internal mesh layer at the front chest for added coverage.

Nike’s New York tennis collection is engineered for peak performance and comfort, featuring breathable mesh panels and Dri-FIT ADV technology that combines moisture-wicking fabric with a stretchy feel. Aryna Sabalenka’s Nike Fall Slam Dress stands out with its bold hot fuchsia design, complemented by a contrast color mesh panel on the back and Dri-FIT ADV jacquard fabric on the front for enhanced style and function. The dress’s high neckline provides excellent coverage, while contrast binding at the neckline and armholes accentuates its sporty silhouette, making it both striking and practical.

Coco Gauff will kick off her US Open title defense wearing the second edition of her signature New Balance tennis shoe. The CG2s retain the basketball-inspired aesthetic and mid-top design of their predecessor, offering continued support and stability. This updated model boasts a redesigned upper for improved comfort and enhanced traction for superior performance on the court. The design features the tennis champion’s signature on the tongue and left heel pull, and the number “two” on the right heel pull, marking the shoe's second iteration.

The latest Yonex collection embraces timeless sporty silhouettes in a refined color palette of light blue, indigo marine and pink, each highlighted by a sophisticated linear print. Elena Rybakina showcases the collection in the vibrant pink Yonex 2024 NYC Tank and NYC Skirt, complemented by matching Yonex Power Cushion Eclipsion 5 shoes for a coordinated and stylish look.

Playing mixed doubles at the Stars of the Open event during US Open Fan Week, Iga Swiatek showcased her new On kit, featuring a striking ombre design in vibrant pink, blue, and black. Staying true to her classic sporty style, Swiatek opted for a short-sleeve top paired with a pleated-front skirt.

Asics ambassadors Beatriz Haddad Maia and Jasmine Paolini will showcase the new separates in the watershed rose hue. The Asics Fall Match Actibreeze Tank features a V-neck with contrast trim and incorporates special ventilation technology knitted into the front panel. The matching Asics Fall Match Skirt offers a contrast elastic waistband with stripe details, contrast binding on the sides and back hem, a built-in shortie, and a shaped hemline for added style.

To complete the look, Asics provides a selection of tennis shoes in coordinating colors, including the Court FF 3, Gel Resolution 9, and Solution Speed FF 3.

The new Lacoste tennis pieces blend traditional silhouettes with modern flair. The off-white Lacoste Fall Player Sleeveless Polo updates a classic court style with features like a rib-knit placket and collar, argyle print, neon yellow armhole binding, UPF sun protection and UltraDry moisture-wicking for comfort, all highlighted by the iconic Lacoste croc logo. The sophisticated top is paired with the Lacoste Fall Player Skirt, which offers an elastic waistband, innovative dual pleat sizes, woven diamond taffeta and built-in shortie.

Fila players at the US Open are embracing burgundy pieces from the brand’s Fall collection. The Fila Fall Iconic Racer Tank stands out with its classic pinstripe detailing on the sides, while the Fila Fall Illusion Skirt has a built-in shortie and a see-through pleated layer over it.

The 2024 US Open is not just a battleground for tennis excellence but also a showcase of the latest trends in sportswear. Each brand brings its unique flair to the tournament, combining fashion-forward designs with high-performance features that cater to the demands of the game.

Shop all the looks here.

Some links in this article are affiliate links, meaning that the WTA will receive commissions for purchases made through those links.