Despite being sidelined for most of the past year, Karolina Muchova has picked up where she left off at the US Open. The 2023 semifinalist returned to the last eight with a 6-3, 6-3 defeat of No.5 seed Jasmine Paolini in 69 minutes.

This time last year, Muchova's run to the final four was the culmination of a rare extended stretch of good health. It was the first time she had made multiple Grand Slam semifinals in a single season, following her first major final at Roland Garros, and she rose to a career high of No.8.

But it was also the last time the Czech would set foot on court for the next 10 months as she underwent wrist surgery. In the on-court interview after her win, she described it as the "worst and most serious injury" of a career that has been littered with them. Muchova returned to action in June, and this year's US Open is only the sixth tournament of her comeback.

Now ranked No.52, Muchova has not dropped a set yet at Flushing Meadows. The closest she came was in her marquee second round against Naomi Osaka, in which she saved triple set point in the second set. Her victory over Paolini marks her first Top 5 win since defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the 2023 Cincinnati semifinals, and seventh overall, and puts her into her sixth Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Slow start, fast finish: In her on-court interview, Muchova admitted that she had been nervous at the start of the match -- a state of affairs not helped by the windy conditions. She began with a series of uncharacteristic errors -- not only with her shots but with her movement, stumbling a few times and slow to commit to coming forwards.

Coming into the match, Muchova had won 49 out of 65 points at net, but even her volleys let her down in the opening stages as she fell behind 3-1.

But two games later, the 28-year-old began to find her groove in the manner only she can. Slices, drop shots and finally a superb reflex volley all helped her break Paolini back to level at 3-3.

Thereafter, Muchova was in control. Every so often, she'd wheel out another of her signature hot shots, such as the delicate drop volley with which she ended a cat-and-mouse net exchange. But she was also rock-solid on the fundamentals: from 3-1 down in the first set, she dropped just five more points on serve, and just two in the whole of the second set.

Roland Garros and Wimbledon finalist Paolini battled valiantly, as she has done all year to lead the tour in Grand Slam match wins in 2024. But she could only muster 10 winners to Muchova's 17, and her trusty forehand began to let her down in the home stretch.

As for Muchova's net stats, she quickly rectified the blip at the start of the match there too. She won 11 of her 14 net points, taking her tournament total to 60 out of 79.

Next up: Muchova will bid to make a second straight US Open semifinal against either No.22 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia or former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki. She holds a 3-0 head-to-head lead over Haddad Maia, and has not played Wozniacki before.