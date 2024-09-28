BEIJING -- World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka advanced to her 10th consecutive Hologic WTA Tour quarterfinal on Wednesday after defeating 18th seed Madison Keys 6-4, 6-3 in the China Open Round of 16.

The reigning US Open champion, Sabalenka has not lost since the Toronto quarterfinals in August, compiling a personal-best 15-match win streak. She also won 15 consecutive matches from 2020 Ostrava through 2021 Dubai, a stretch which saw her capture her first Grand Slam title at the 2021 Australian Open.

She has won 30 of 31 sets over the span of her 15 wins, dropping a set only to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the third round of the US Open.

Sabalenka is into her third consecutive Beijing quarterfinal and is bidding to make her first semifinal in the Chinese capital. She will face either US Open semifinalist Karolina Muchova or Spain's Cristina Bucsa.

Sabalenka improved to 4-1 against Keys with a confident serving performance that successfully diffused the American's baseline threat. Sabalenka served at 72 percent and won 84 percent of her first-serve points, losing just five in the match. Her high percentage and conversion rate resulted in a perfect day at the line, where she saved both break points she faced to go unbroken in the match.

Keys played a clean match but her inability to break through Sabalenka's service points meant for a short day. Keys finished with 22 winners to just 10 unforced errors, but converted her first-serve point just 56 percent of the time. Sabalenka struck 14 winners to just eight unforced errors.

Sabalenka's run of 10 consecutive quarterfinals is remarkable proof of her consistency this season. In the last 15 years, only current No.1 Iga Swiatek, who made 12 straight quarterfinals last year, has compiled a longer streak.

Sabalenka's consistency has put her in a position to chase down the No.1 ranking over the final weeks of the season, which will include the final WTA 1000 of the season next week at the Dongfeng Voyah Wuhan Open and the season-ending championships at the WTA Finals Riyadh.