RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- Amid the sometimes complicated calculations required to determine semifinalists at the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF, this one was unusually straightforward: win and in.

The No.7-seeded Zheng Qinwen, continuing her enormous second-half success, was that winner on Wednesday, 6-1, 6-1 over No.4 Jasmine Paolini. She advances to Friday’s semifinals against an opponent to be named later.

Zheng, who needed only 67 minutes, has now beaten Paolini all four times they’ve played.

This was a virtuoso display by the 22-year-old from China. She smashed 12 aces and scored five breaks of serve. Her footwork was flawless and she even threw in an elegant sprinting drop shot that caused the substantial crowd to gasp.

In one breathtaking sequence, Zheng stroked six consecutive first serves that were not returned, four of them aces.

Zheng is the youngest player to make the semifinals at the WTA Finals in her first appearance since Petra Kvitova in 2011. It’s her seventh semifinal of the year and the first time she’s ever beaten two Top 10 players in the same tournament.

Since the conclusion of this year’s Wimbledon, Zheng has won 30 matches -- four more than the next-closest player, World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka -- and lost only five. In that span she’s won the Olympic gold medal in singles, titles in Palermo and Tokyo, as well as a quarterfinal berth at the US Open, a semifinal in Beijing and a final in Wuhan.

Historically, the year-end tournament can be unpredictable, but here in Riyadh three hottest players coming in -- Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Zheng -- were the first three to win two group matches.

For Paolini, it’s the end of a terrific season in singles. She finishes 38-19 and can look back fondly at major finals at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon. She’s still alive in doubles with partner Sara Errani.