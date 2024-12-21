Karolina Muchova got the Czech Republic off to a winning start in Group B on Day 3 of the United Cup in Sydney with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Norway's Malene Helgø. The former World No.8 then teamed with Tomas Machac to seal a 2-1 win for the Czechs by winning the deciding mixed doubles 6-4, 6-4 over Ulrikke Eikeri and Viktor Durasovic.

The Czech Republic (1-0) will face Iga Swiatek's Team Poland (0-0) in the last round-robin match of Group B on New Year's Day. Norway (0-1) will face Poland on Monday.

Twelve months ago, Muchova missed the Australian swing as a result of a wrist injury that required surgery, one she only returned to the match court from six months ago. The 2023 Roland Garros finalist was sharp from the first ball, though, in her opening match of 2025, outclassing the World No.404 in little more than an hour. But ATP World No.6 Casper Ruud sent the tie between the two nations to a winner-take-all mixed doubles by battling past Tomas Machac 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4 inside Ken Rosewall Arena and keep his country's hopes alive in its season-opening Group B tie.

Muchova broke serve four times in just 1 hour and 17 minutes, losing her own serve just once, and won more than 50% of the points played in Helgø's service games. The World No.22 broke serve five times in 10 opportunities, and won the last four games of the match.

"It's the first match of the next year, and you never know how you'll come out and how you're going to feel. I'm very happy to have won in two," first-time United Cup participant Muchova said on-court afterwards.

"It's my first time in Sydney, as well, and I'm trying to get used to it. ... It's nice to get the support, to be around Czech friends, and I like it."

While Helgø led just once in the contest overall -- she broke Muchova's serve to start the second set -- she showed a competitive spirit on more than one occasion. She saved three set points in the last game of the opening set before losing it, and also saved a match point in a multi-deuce game before succumbing to defeat.

More than a year removed from her career-high ranking of No.317, the 25-year-old Helgø is still seeking her first win in United Cup. She made her tour-level debut at the competition in 2023, and is now 0-6 all-time in United Cup singles matches.

In the 2024 edition of the mixed-teams event, Ruud won all three of his singles matches to help Norway reach the quarterfinals. The 26-year-old got off to another good start -- even if he faced nine break points, saving six of them, according to Infosys ATP Stats.

"It's what you expect for every match," Ruud said. "You kind of hope that it won't be that tough, but what a way to start the new season."

"If every match is going to be this tough, it's going to be a tough [season]," Ruud said. "But happy to start the new season and great to be back in Sydney. I have a lot of good memories from this particular court. I like playing here and I love playing in front of the crowd here."

Ruud and Machac are two of the best baseliners on the ATP Tour and their effort showed throughout. Ruud was visited by the ATP physiotherapist for his quad and in ensuing changeovers Norwegian captain -- and Casper's father -- Christian Ruud massaged his left quad. Machac did not have it easy himself, shaking out his elbow on multiple occasions.

Machac cracked a bold forehand winner to take the second set and force a decider. But Ruud broke his opponent's serve early in the third set and was able to hold on and take a 3-0 lead in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series.

It is no surprise that Machac performed well in mixed doubles. He partnered Katerina Siniakova to the mixed doubles gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

While Norway battled hard to get back on serve in the second set, they were never able to fully seize the momentum. The Czechs held to love to the delight of their Team Zone.