Coco Gauff's off-court portfolio, the most lucrative amongst all professional female athletes last year, continues to grow. The 2023 US Open champion has invested in Unrivaled, the 3x3 basketball league created by WNBA players Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

The league confirmed Gauff's involvement on Monday, writing on social media that she is a "champion on the court, a visionary off it." The daughter of a former Georgia State University basketball player in Corey Gauff, the 20-year-old added in a statement she was keen to "uplift" female athletes in "one of her favorite sports," and later joked on social media that the commitment would be "as close as [she'll] get" to following in her dad's footsteps.

"I’m thrilled to be joining Unrivaled as an investor," Gauff said. "Basketball is one of my favorite sports, and the chance to support a league that’s redefining the game is exciting. I look forward to being part of this movement and continuing to help elevate women’s sports to new heights."

My dad always wanted me to follow in his footsteps and play basketball. Haha sorry dad but this is as close as it will get 🤣. In all seriousness, I’m incredibly my grateful to get the opportunity to uplift women’s sports and I am super excited to join the @Unrivaledwbb family! I… https://t.co/7y2RkNrSs2 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) January 7, 2025

Gauff is the latest high-profile investor for the innovative concept, which will pit six teams of five players in 3-on-3 competition in Miami. The league, which will begin play later this month, has to date raised $35 million in funding, will pay players a minimum six-figure salary and offer the highest average salary in U.S. women's professional team sports.

The 2023 US Open champion joins names like Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps and celebrities Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Gauff's announcement was celebrated by players including Cameron Brink and Paige Bueckers, both of whom will debut with the league in its 2026 season.

Gauff also joins Naomi Osaka, Ons Jabeur and Serena Williams in the exclusive club of Hologic WTA Tour players to invest in U.S. women's professional sports teams.

Williams has owned stakes in the Miami Dolphins NFL franchise with sister Venus since 2009, but joined her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter, Olympia, as founding backers for Angel City FC in the National Women's Soccer League in 2020. Jabeur and Osaka are both minority owners of a different women's pro soccer club, the NC Courage.