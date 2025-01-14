MELBOURNE -- Iga Swiatek needed just 60 minutes on the court to book her spot in the third round at the Australian Open, but the World No.2 faced down a stern test in her post-match press conference, courtesy of the Tennis Australian Hot Shots kids.

Australian Open: Scores | Schedule | Draws

After posting a 6-0, 6-0 win over Rebecca Sramkova to open the day's play on Rod Laver Arena, Swiatek was breezing through her post-match press conference before the professionals handed the inquisition over to a pair of kid reporters. The academically gifted Pole was unprepared for the pop quiz.

"How many matches have you won?" the young boy asked.

"Oh, in my life," Swiatek said, stunned. "That's a super tough question."

After an earnest attempt to do the math, Swiatek gave up.

"Oh, my God, math," Swiatek laughed. "You are at school. You should count. I'm done with school, so I'm not going to do that. I'll just embarrass myself."

Asked for her most embarrassing moment on court, Swiatek put her face in her hands while the reporters laughed.

"I cried plenty of times," Swiatek said. "It was a bit embarrassing. That's why I cried a bit more and a bit more. But I had a match when I cried, like, for ten minutes I think. Some people remember from here from this room. I wasn't able to just play tennis.

"Also, I went out on court once in Indian Wells with toilet paper sticking to my leg, like off my skirt. Yeah, that was also embarrassing."

Watch the full exchange below:

Swiatek is set to face Emma Raducanu in the third round on Saturday.