No.3 seed Coco Gauff booked her place in the second week of a Grand Slam for the 14th time with a 6-4, 6-2 defeat of No.30 seed Leylah Fernandez in the Australian Open third round.

The result was Gauff's second win over Fernandez this season already following a 6-3, 6-2 victory at the United Cup, the pair's first meeting since their junior days. Gauff has yet to drop a set to the 2021 US Open finalist at any level.

It sets up a fourth-round encounter against former Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic, who advanced via retirement over Naomi Osaka. Gauff and Bencic have split two previous meetings, with Bencic winning in three sets in the 2021 Adelaide semifinals and Gauff turning the tables in the 2023 Washington quarterfinals.

More to come...