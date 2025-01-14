Germany's Eva Lys has become the first lucky loser to make the last 16 at the Australian Open in the Open Era after defeating Jaqueline Cristian 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Australian Open: Scores | Schedule | Draws

The World No.128 fell in the final round of qualifying to Destanee Aiava, but was one of the four highest-ranked losers of that round. Those four players entered the pool from which lucky losers would be pulled, and Lys was drawn in third place.

She opted to delay her flight home and remain on site in case a spot opened. Ahead of her, Petra Martic had received the first lucky loser place on the day qualifying ended, and Harriet Dart received the second on Monday. On Tuesday, No.13 seed Anna Kalinskaya withdrew; Lys, who heard the news while on the physio table, had just 10 minutes to prepare for her first-round match. She promptly dismissed Kimberly Birrell 6-2, 6-2.

Four days later, Lys finds herself in the second week of a major for the first time, having never previously gone beyond the second round, and with a Top 100 debut guaranteed following the tournament. She's just the sixth lucky loser to make the last 16 of a Grand Slam in the Open Era, following Hana Strachonova (Roland Garros 1980), Dana Gilbert (Roland Garros 1982), Nicole Muns-Jagerman (Roland Garros 1988), María José Gaidano (US Open 1993) and Elina Avanesyan (Roland Garros 2023). Strachonova's run took her to the third round in a 64-player draw; the others all made the fourth round.

"It's definitely an insane story, how fast it happened," said Lys after defeating Cristian. "It's been just a couple of days. Those days have totally changed my life ... I feel like my lucky loser position definitely helps me. Sometimes you just need a second chance."

The breakthrough is a long-awaited one for Lys. She has ended the past three seasons in the Top 130, but despite her evident ball-striking ability, was unable to get her ranking above No.105 -- partly due to thinking about it too much.

"I was always struggling the closer I came to the Top 100, the closer I came to those big tournaments," said Lys. "At the end of the day I know I have the level, but I was always putting too much pressure on myself. I always knew what's at stake. I always wanted it so bad. That was also the reason why I could never actually go out and win.

"My first AO experience, I made it through qualies. I played [Cristina] Bucsa first round. I played so well first set. Second set, I had that realization where I knew how many points I would make, I knew what my ranking position would be. What do you think? I lost the second set 6-0. Sometimes my head is just way further than my game and my physical self."

Lys' physical self has also been something she's struggled with. She has been hindered by spondyloarthritis, an immune condition with which she was diagnosed in 2020 and made public last March. It has affected her ability to train, schedule and sometimes complete matches over the years.

"I was unhappy that I couldn't do as much or be as intense [as other players]," Lys said at Wimbledon last year. "One thing I learned is not to look at other players. If I hit a wall I need to listen to my body, and the most important thing for me is recovery."

Eva Lys - the first women's singles lucky loser to reach the fourth round at #AusOpen since the event moved to Melbourne Park in 1988 🤯



The dream continues for the German, winning 4-6 6-3 6-3 😍 #AO2025 pic.twitter.com/RZ2BAFoKDj — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2025

After winning consecutive three-setters, Lys feels she has it under control for now.

"I had two amazing matches," she said. "In the third set I was there. In the third set I was playing my best tennis. So I'm definitely very happy how we managed to get my body to a more stable environment. ... At the end of the day, this is always just a part of my life. I always have to watch out. I have to take care of my body. I have to eat well. I have to recover well for the body just to stay in shape."

Lys' next test will be one of the most challenging of this era on the Hologic WTA Tour: the formidable World No.2 Iga Swiatek, who has dropped just three games in her past two matches. It's a bit of a throwback memory for Lys, who first played Swiatek in the second round of Stuttgart 2022 on her WTA main-draw debut.

Stuttgart: Swiatek extends winning streak to 20 over Lys

"Even then I had amazing rallies with her," Lys recalled. "I lost 1 and 1. She had the streak going on, so she was playing really, really intense ... Definitely really excited to play her. She's an amazing player. I'm definitely waiting for matches like that. This is the reason why I play tennis.

"I also think I'm not going to get underestimated in Round 4. I see that I do have chances. I'm just going to try and play my best tennis. I think she definitely will have to work a little harder to get that win."

First, though, Lys has a flight to reschedule -- again. Last week, she had rescheduled it for Sunday on the basis that six days would be sufficiently far away. Instead, she'll be preparing to battle for a place in the quarterfinals.

"It's actually pretty funny," said Lys. "I'm glad we have to change it now!"