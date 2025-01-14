Ons Jabeur may be out of the Australian Open, but the Tunisian still left the tournament with moments to savor in her third-round loss to Emma Navarro.

Jabeur wielded her racquet like a wand as she treated the crowd to a series of her signature drop shots. Up set point in the second set, her construction was exquisite with a knifing slice and hard, flat backhand, and her execution was immaculate.

Early in the decider, Jabeur pulled the drop shot out again, this time setting up a delightful flicked forehand pass, just out of Navarro's reach.

Having ended her 2024 season in August due to injury, Jabeur has compiled a 6-3 record in her first three tournaments back this month -- a positive start to a year in which she is sure to sprinkle magic wherever she goes.