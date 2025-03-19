MIAMI -- Emma Raducanu and Emma Navarro met for the first time Friday at the Miami Open, nearly four years after their US Open debuts in 2021 -- one as a wild card, the other as a qualifier who made history. Since then, their paths have diverged.

Navarro, now ranked No. 10 and a champion this year in Merida, came in as the favorite. Raducanu, down to No. 60 and working her way back from injuries, was looking to build momentum.

In a high-level battle on Grandstand, it was Raducanu who edged the eighth-seeded Navarro 7–6(6), 2–6, 7–6(3) to reach the third round.

Match time: 2 hours and 53 minutes, the longest match so far at the Miami Open.

This was some sterling stuff.

Going back to last year, no one has played more three-set matches (35) and won more (24) than Navarro. She loves a good, long fight. The 23-year-old American had won six of seven matches this year that went the distance. And then Great Britain’s Raducanu, playing with a confidence reminiscent of 2021, closed the door.

This was Raducanu’s first career match win on hard court against a Top 10 opponent, her third ever, and she was understandably emotional afterward.

This was a full-on Emma Fest: The first time two players with the same name, the statisticians tell us, faced each other at the Miami Open since ... well, we're going to let you guess:

The first set was rousing, rollicking entertainment. The two traded breaks in the fifth and sixth games and a tiebreak seemed more than appropriate. Navarro forged a pair of set points, but a forehand and backhand error leveled things at 6-all, 6-all. A bold forehand behind Navarro gave Raducanu a set point, which she cashed when Navarro lashed a backhand wide at the 60-minute mark.

Serving impeccably, Navarro came back to win the second set easily. That’s when Raducanu underwent a lengthy medical timeout as a trainer treated her for blisters on the balls of both feet with ice and bandages.

Raducanu may have iced herself; Navarro won the first eight points of the third set. Serving at 1-3, Raducanu somehow survived two break points and two double faults. In the sixth game, perhaps the best of the match, Raducanu broke back when a Navarro backhand sailed long.

Raducanu broke Navarro to take a 5-3 lead. Her short, sharply angled forehand winner was a thing of beauty. Of course, Navarro broke her to get back on serve and soon it was 5-all. The decisive break came next, when Navarro made a terrific running forehand get, then Radacanu sent a backhand volley into the net and followed it with a double fault.

A gorgeous backhand service return in the tiebreaker clinched it.