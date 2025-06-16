Tournament News

Quiz: How well do you know Berlin and Bad Homburg?

1m read 16 Jun 2025 3h ago
Jessica Pegula, Berlin 2024

The grass is greener at these WTA 500 events -- with Grand Slam champs, rising stars and local heroes all in the mix, it's time to test your knowledge.

Two of the biggest events on the WTA grass-court calendar are about to get underway -- and we've got a quiz to test how closely you’ve been following the action.

In Berlin, the stars are lining up. Nine of the world’s Top 10 players are entered in what’s become a must-play WTA 500 just two weeks out from Wimbledon. Jessica Pegula is back to defend her title after last year’s heroics, while Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka headline a field that includes seven Grand Slam champions and some big-time German hopes.

Bad Homburg isn’t far behind. Also a WTA 500 since last season, the picturesque tournament just outside Frankfurt boasts a rich history of player prep and comebacks -- and its own growing list of marquee moments.

Ready to prove your tournament IQ? Take the quiz now and see if you’re grass-court ready.

 

WTA Staff

