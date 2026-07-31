Toronto draw: Rybakina, Osaka & Gauff, Noskova could meet in last 8

The National Bank Open draw in Toronto is set.

While defending champion Victoria Mboko is not in the field because of injury, several WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz stars will return to action, including World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Iga Swiatek and more.

Plus, Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova is back on the court for the first time since her triumph at the All England Club.

In Toronto, 11 Grand Slam champions will compete, and Jessica Pegula (2023, 2024), Elina Svitolina (2017), Belinda Bencic (2015) and Bianca Andreescu (2019) are past National Bank Open winners in this year's tournament.

With main draw play beginning Sunday, August 2, here is a full breakdown of each quarter of the draw, including first-round matches to keep an eye on, potential quarterfinal showdowns. To see the full draw, click here.

Note: Qualifying will take place Saturday, August 1. More first-round matches will be confirmed then.

First quarter

First-round match to keep an eye on

Nikola Bartunkova vs. [WC] Bianca Andreescu: Andreescu, 2019 National Bank Open champion, will play her first tour-level main draw match on hard court since Indian Wells, and the Canadian has a tough test against up-and-coming Bartunkova. Bartunkova's crafty game with unique variety will certain entertain the Ontario crowd against Andreescu who's slowly building her form.

Additional first-round matches: Yulia Putitseva vs. Shaui Zhang; Talia Gibson vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto; Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. [WC] Ariana Arseneault;

Byes: [1] Aryna Sabalenka, [8] Amanda Anisimova, [9] Elina Svitolina, [16] Alexandrova, [18] Maja Chwalinska, [24] Anastasia Potapova, [26] Jelena Ostapenko, [27] Clara Tauson

Potential quarterfinal showdown

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs. [9] Elina Svitolina: Sabalenka is looking to make a statement after a fourth-round Wimbledon exit, and in her first time being the top seed in Toronto, could be primed for a quarterfinal showdown vs. past champion Svitolina. They last played at the Australian Open in January, and should this play out, Svitolina could get the 6-1 head-to-head in favor of Sabalenka spinning her way.

Second quarter

First-round match to keep an eye on

Wang Xiyu vs. Sara Bejlek: This matchup is intriguing partly because of what awaits. The winner of this first-round is set for a second-round against Swiatek. Bejlek's defensive mobility and shot variety could be a unique force against the six-time Slam champion while Wang can build on a 2026 season where she posted a Round of 16 finish in Roland Garros, her best finish at a Slam.

Additional first-round matches: [WC] Venus Williams vs. Kamilla Rakhimova; McCartney Kessler vs. [WC] Cadence Brace; Kimberly Birrell vs. Viktorija Golubic

Byes: [3] Jessica Pegula, [7] Iga Swiatek, [10] Marta Kostyuk, [15] Diana Shnaider, [17] Anna Kalinskaya, [19] Madison Keys, [31] Donna Vekic, [32] Katerina Siniakova

Potential quarterfinal showdown

[3] Jessica Pegula vs. [10] Marta Kostyuk: In some ways, Pegula is the defending champion, having won the tournament the last time it was in Ontario. Her best results come in 2026 have come on the hard court. A match in Toronto against Kostyuk, who's won both 2026 meetings in her career-best season, could be the latest chapter in this blossoming rivalry.

Third quarter

First-round match to keep an eye on

Tereza Valentova vs. Taylor Townsend: Townsend moved into the main draw after a few withdrawals, and the powerful lefty has a challenging first-round against the young Valentova. Valentova comes off a deep run in her native Prague, and with a win, would be primed for a Prague quarterfinal rematch against Marie Bouzkova.

Additional notable first-round matches: [WC] Carol Zhao vs. Magda Linette; [WC] Rebecca Marino vs. Zeynep Sonmez;

Byes: [4] Coco Gauff, [6] Linda Noskova, [12] Belinda Bencic, [13] Iva Jovic, [21] Marie Bouzkova, [23] Emma Navarro, [25] Alexandra Eala, [29] Maria Sakkari

Champions Reel: How Jessica Pegula won Toronto 2024

Potential quarterfinal showdown

[4] Coco Gauff vs. [6] Linda Noskova: A battle of young Grand Slam champions would certainly be a must-see match in Toronto. Both players return to play after successful runs at Wimbledon. Their history is brief, with just three meetings, but the most recent -- a three-set classic win for Noskova in Madrid -- delivered. Plus for Gauff, a deep run in Toronto can add much needed points in the Race to the WTA Finals ahead of the US Open.

Fourth quarter

First-round match to keep an eye on

Janice Tjen vs. Liudmila Samsonova: Both players will head to Toronto from Washington DC, and they have the potential to make life difficult for seeded players later in the draw. First, they'll have to get through one another, and Tjen is seeking to correct the previous two straight-set defeats to Samsonova this season. The winner is primed for a second-round match against Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Additional notable first-round matches: Oleksandra Olinynkova vs. Karolina Pliskova; Renata Zarazua vs. Tamara Korpatsch; Anhelina Kalinina vs. Anna Bondar; Panna Udvardy vs. Eva Lys; Katie Boulter vs. [WC] Kayla Cross; Wang Xinyu vs. Daria Kasatkina

Byes: [2] Elena Rybakina, [5] Mirra Andreeva, [11] Naomi Osaka, [14] Sorana Cirstea, [20] Elise Mertens, [22] Barbora Krejcikova, [28] Ann Li [30] Leylah Fernandez

Potential quarterfinal showdown

[2] Elena Rybakina vs. [11] Naomi Osaka: Osaka, last year's runner-up in Montreal, really kickstarted a strong Hard-Court Swing and it's the surface she's seen the most success on. Rybakina did not play the last time the tournament was in Toronto, but has reached the semifinals in Montreal the previous two times. Similarly, it's her highest performing surface as of late, and the switch back to hard court could be what Rybakina needs to bookend her strong 2026 season's beginning.