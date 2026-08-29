Even in the press room, Osaka's style stands out

NEW YORK -- Naomi Osaka's iconic outfits were the talk of the first week at the season's first three majors, from her veil and parasol in Melbourne to her black corset and gold dress in Paris to, most recently, her Kill Bill-inspired kimono at Wimbledon.

The two-time US Open champion will no doubt dress to impress, and inspire, when she takes the court against Anastasia Zakharova in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday night. But she's also turned heads in the lead-up to the tournament this week, with elaborate photoshoots in the media center, the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands and the food court.

Her outfit was more toned down on Saturday, the second of back-to-back media days at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. But even in casual wear, her look caught the reporters' attention.

The World No. 13 entered the press room wearing a throwback Allen Iverson shirt. In addition to it looking cool, the shirt holds special meaning for the ever-thoughtful 28-year-old.

"For me, he's a trailblazer," Osaka said. "I think he's also someone that I look up to a lot, because he's done a lot in fashion. Whether it's on purpose or not,

he's shifted the way that NBA players dress. I also think the whole conversation around clothes in sports, and also just expressing yourself through style, I feel like he's someone that I look up to in that regard."

Osaka has never spoken to the NBA Hall of Famer, though she'd love the opportunity to do so.

"Hopefully he'll see this," she said with a smile.

Osaka completed her throwback look with a 1997 US Open hat, a nod to how much this tournament meant to her as a child.

"This was a spectacular eBay purchase," Osaka said. "I just remember being a kid and loving the US Open merch. Obviously I never got to buy any, but I felt like a good start was the hats. It's the year that I was born, and I just love collecting really cool memorabilia."

A semifinalist in New York last year, Osaka is looking for her first WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz title of the season. She most recently played the National Bank Open in Toronto, winning her first three matches before losing to Elena Rybakina in a tough three-setter in the quarterfinals. She skipped the next WTA 1000 tournament, in Cincinnati, to be with her daughter.

If Osaka beats Zakharova in her opening match, she'll play either Elisabetta Cocciaretto or Katerina Siniakova in the second round.