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Tournament News

China Open 2026: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know

Author: Cole Bambini
Tournament News
3m read 24 Sep 2026 6h ago
Amanda_Anisimova_-_China_Open_2025_-_Day_12-DSC_4382
Jimmie48/WTA

The 2026 season is in its final stretch, with the China Open serving as the second-to-last WTA 1000 event of the year.

In Beijing, several WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz stars, including World No. 1 Elena Rybakina, will make their first appearances since the US Open.

Here is everything to know about this year’s China Open.

What are the dates for each round?

Main-draw play begins Wednesday, Sept. 30, and concludes Sunday, Oct. 11. The doubles final is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. local time, followed by the singles final, not before 7 p.m.

Time conversions: 7 p.m. China Standard Time = 7 a.m. EST, 12 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. CEST

Here are the dates for each round:

Singles
First round: September 30-October 1
Second round: October 2-3
Third round: October 4-5
Fourth round: October 6-7
Quarterfinals: October 8-9
Semifinals: October 10
Final: October 11

Doubles
First round: October 4-5
Second round: October 6-7
Quarterfinals: October 8-9
Semifinals: October 10
Final: October 11

What is the singles draw and who are some of the stars competing?

Beijing features a 96-player singles draw, with the 32 seeds receiving first-round byes. It is the final WTA 1000 event of the season with a field of that size.

All four US Open semifinalists are set to make their first tour appearances since their runs in New York. Fresh off her third Grand Slam title, Elena Rybakina leads the field, joined by Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula as the top four seeds.

Gauff, the 2024 champion, is one of four past Beijing winners in the initial field, alongside defending champion Amanda Anisimova, 2023 winner Iga Swiatek and 2019 champion Naomi Osaka. Three former finalists also return: Linda Noskova (2025), Karolina Muchova (2024) and Liudmila Samsonova (2023).

Alexandra Eala (schedule change), Victoria Mboko (ongoing knee injury) and Hailey Baptiste (ongoing injury) are among the players not competing in Beijing.

Projected seeded players

  1. Elena Rybakina
  2. Aryna Sabalenka
  3. Jessica Pegula
  4. Coco Gauff
  5. Mirra Andreeva
  6. Linda Noskova
  7. Elina Svitolina
  8. Karolina Muchova
  9. Iga Swiatek
  10. Marta Kostyuk
  11. Amanda Anisimova
  12. Belinda Bencic 
  13. Iva Jovic
  14. Diana Shnaider
  15. Sorana Cirstea
  16. Naomi Osaka
  17. Elise Mertens 
  18. Jasmine Paolini
  19. Anna Kalinskaya 
  20. Emma Navarro
  21. Anastasia Potapova
  22. Maja Chwalinska
  23. Marie Bouzkova
  24. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  25. Sara Bejlek 
  26. Ann Li
  27. Diane Parry
  28. Leylah Fernandez
  29. Jelena Ostapenko
  30. Maria Sakkari 
  31. Nikola Bartunkova
  32. Cristina Bucsa 

Draw ceremony: The singles draw ceremony will be held on Monday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. local time.

Singles wild cards: Zheng Qinwen, Sun Xinran, Yuan Yue, Zhu Lin, Gao Xinyu, Shao Yushan, Lin Yujun, Qu Yihan

Singles Withdrawals: Madison Keys (abdominal injury), McCartney Kessler (hip), Zhang Shuai (change of schedule), Karolina Pliskova (back), Emma Raducanu

Moved in: Hanne Vandewinkel, Magda Linette, Maria Timofeeva, Paula Badosa, Aoi Ito

Next eight alternates: Jil Teichmann, Sinja Kraus, Kamilla Rakhimova, Polina Kudermetova, Eva Lys, Taylah Preston, Anastasia Zakharova, Alina Charaeva

*Entry lists are subject to change. The full player list can be found here

Who are the defending champions?

Last season, Anisimova defeated Noskova 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 in 1 hour and 46 minutes to win her second WTA 1000 title and her first in Beijing. Anisimova became the third American to win the China Open women's singles title, alongside Serena Williams (2004, 2013) and Gauff (2024).

On her way to the title, Anisimova defeated Katie Boulter, Zhang, Muchova, Paolini and Gauff, earning three top 15 wins. 

In the doubles final, the Italian duo of Paolini and Sara Errani edged out Miyu Kato and Fanny Stollar 6-7(1), 6-3, [10-2]

Champions Reel: How Amanda Anisimova won Beijing 2025

What are the ranking points and prize money at stake?

At the China Open, a total of $9,415,725 is available in prize money. As with all WTA 1000 events, 1000 ranking points are on the table.

Any change in rank is based on how the player performs in the tournament compared to the points earned in the same week last year. 

Here is a breakdown of the ranking points and prize money for each round in both draws: 

Singles (ranking points | prize money)

First round: 10 | $24,335
Second round: 35 | $36,110
Third round: 65 | $61,865
Fourth round: 120 | $105,720
Quarterfinal: 215 | $193,645
Semifinal: 390 | $340,190
Finalist: 650 | $612,340
Champion: 1000 | $1,151,380

Doubles (ranking points | prize money)

First round: 10 | $19,510
Second round: 120 | $35,700
Quarterfinal: 215 | $66,570
Semifinal: 390 | $133,110
Finalist: 650 | $247,870
Champion: 1000 | $468,200

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