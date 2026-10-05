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Match Reaction

Gauff pulls away late to defeat rising Sun in Beijing

Author: Noah Poser
Match Reaction
1m read 05 Oct 2026 27m ago
Coco Gauff, Beijing 2026
Fred Lee/Getty Images

Coco Gauff has typically had her way against younger players, and that trend continued Monday night in Beijing, though not without a fight. The World No. 4 pulled away late, winning nine of the final 10 games to beat 16-year-old Sun Xinran 7-5, 6-1 in 1 hour, 29 minutes and advance to the Round of 16 for the fourth consecutive year.

Beijing: Scores | Order of play | Draws

Gauff has now won 24 of her 28 career matches at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level against opponents younger. Her only loss to a teenager during that span came against eventual champion Victoria Mboko in Montreal in 2025.

Despite the result, Gauff had nothing but praise for the young Chinese standout.

"I think she's a little bit more mature than I was at 16," Gauff said in her post-match interview. "I think I got a little bit more frustrated than she did. But she's an incredible player. I knew going in it was going to be a tough match. The junior career that she's had is incredible, and obviously she's going to do great at this level.

"I think this is the first of many matches on this court and many matches that we will play against each other. I'm looking forward to the future matchups we have."

More to come...

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