Zheng pays tribute to Chinese cartoon after beating Bouzkova

Zheng Qinwen has made a habit of taking the long route through Beijing.

On Monday, she came through another three-setter, beating No. 18 seed Marie Bouzkova 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-5 for her third consecutive deciding-set win of the week. Dating back to the US Open, eight of Zheng’s past nine have gone the distance. She has won seven of them.

After Bouzkova's backhand sailed wide on Zheng's second match point, the pumped-up home favorite belted out a "Let's go" and did a superhero-like pose for the fans.

After the match, there was some speculation that Zheng's pose was in reference to soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, or perhaps the Japanese series "Sailer Moon."

Speaking to reporters, Zheng confirmed that it had nothing to do with either of those. It was actually an ode to "Shen Bing Xiaojiang" -- translated to "Shenbing Kids" -- an animated Chinese series that debuted in 2006. She watched it growing up, she explained, and fondly remembers singing the theme song ("Meng De Guang Dian").

"I told my team it's a very childish cartoon," Zheng said. "That was a transformation gesture in the cartoon. My team members were making fun of me. After winning that point, I need to do something to my team ... I think people in my age might [have grown] up with that cartoon."

It's been a very productive week for Zheng, who during media day said that the China Open is like her fifth Grand Slam. On the heels of a quarterfinal run at the US Open, she's now into the fourth round in Beijing for the second time. (The first time she did it, back in 2024, she reached the semifinals.)

Next up for Zheng is Alina Charaeva, who upset World No. 1 Elena Rybakina this past weekend and is into the fourth round of a WTA 1000 for the first time.

They've played once before on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, but way back in 2020. Zheng came from a set down to win that match 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 on clay in Marbella, Spain.