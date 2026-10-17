Advantage Kartal or Chwalinska? Making the case for the Wuhan finalists

In one of the unlikeliest WTA 1000 finals in recent memory, World No. 170 Sonay Kartal will take on Maja Chwalinska in the Dongfeng • Voyah Wuhan Open title match on Sunday.

Kartal, playing just her second WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz tournament after being sidelined with a back injury for six months, beat Jelena Ostapenko 7-6 (9), 7-6 (5) in the first semifinal on Saturday.

In the second semi, Chwalinska upset compatriot and former juniors doubles partner Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-1.

They'll both be vying for their first career WTA 1000 title, in what will unquestionably be the winner's greatest career achievement to date.

Ahead of Sunday's final, we make the case for both players.

The Case for Sonay Kartal

Players often need time to get back into form, and regain confidence, following a lengthy stint off the court. The opposite has been true for Kartal, who has found her footing instantly and is playing as well as ever.

"I'm playing with so much confidence now," she said after her semifinal win. "I'm playing with more confidence than when I started the year, before this injury."

Kartal, who is contesting just her second career WTA final after winning her first in 2024, has won seven of eight matches since returning to the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, and this week she's barreled her way through a potent draw. After beating Anhelina Kalinina in straight sets in the first round, she took down seeded players Belinda Bencic, Jasmine Paolini and World No. 6 Elina Svitolina. And in the semifinals against Ostapenko, a former Grand Slam champion and semifinalist here, Kartal delivered in the clutch, winning a pair of tight tiebreaks to clinch her spot in the final. She's now 13-0 this season when taking the first set.

Kartal has dropped just one set through five matches, and should come into the final more rested than Chwalinska, who has spent more time on court in Wuhan than anyone.

In the clutch! Kartal upsets Ostapenko in pair of tiebreaks to reach Wuhan final

If she wins the title, she'll become the lowest-ranked player ever to win a WTA 1000 tournament, and she's well aware of what a title of this magnitude would mean.

"Today was a dream come true," she said after beating Ostapenko. "I've been shooting to get this far in one of these events for a very long time, and to be able to do it this fast after so long out ... it's special."

The Case for Maja Chwalinska

With her creative and varied game style, Chwalinska has been known to befuddle and frustrate first-time opponents who aren't used to her approach. She'll have that advantage against Kartal, whom she's meeting for the first time.

Unlike Kartal, Chwalinska has never won a WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz title. But she has proven that she can perform on the biggest stage, winning nine straight matches at Roland Garros to make the final as a qualifier. Kartal, on the other hand, has never won six consecutive WTA matches, something she'll need to do to secure the title in Wuhan.

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Chwalinska has also proven that she can be just as effective off the clay as she is on it, a revelation during the Asian Swing. She's gone 8-2 in Asia and picked up the two biggest wins of her career by ranking, first over Iva Jovic and then against Swiatek. In the semifinal against the far more accomplished and experienced Swiatek, Chwalinska came from 5-3 down in the first set and saved a pair of set points. She took control from there, winning 10 of the final 11 games to book her spot in her second career WTA final.

"Great defense," Swiatek said in regard to what Chwalinska did well in their match. "She's making the opponent work, and she's being smart with just playing the ball back and waiting for mistakes."

Swiatek was very efficient against Swiatek, hitting 19 winners to just seven unforced errors. (Swiatek, by contrast, had 33 unforced errors.) With that kind of steadiness and discipline, she'll have a terrific shot to win her first title.